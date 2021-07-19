Yes, Robert Pattinson Will Probably Work With Matt Reeves Again

If you’re skeptical about Robert Pattinson being the new Batman, then you’ve probably only seen him in the Twilight movies. Yeah, I know pretty much everyone hates those movies, but guess what? So does Robert Pattinson. The man was actually almost fired for telling the directors that the scripts were so bad. He confirmed this all in an interview with Howard Stern and explained that he was basically told to can it or he would be canned. So, in a situation of pure will, the once-hated Twilight star sucked it up and did five or six of those distasteful vampire romance movies. Honestly, I give the guy tons of credit for toughing it out. Please, don’t blame him. If you were working on something you hated, would you give a good performance? Probably not.
So let’s talk about Robert Pattinson and his current experience working on The Batman. Last year, during the DC Fandome event, director Matt Reeves himself came on and discussed his vision for the film. It was all interesting stuff, but that trailer was seriously awesome. It looks like Matt Reeves has a cool idea for Batman and more importantly, it looks like Robert Pattinson is giving us a Batman who you don’t want to mess with.
That all gets me very excited for The Batman next year, but I’ve been hearing some unsettling news about the production. More specifically, the news is about the working relationship between Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves. Now Matt Reeves has a bit of a reputation for being a tough director. When I say that he’s tough, that doesn’t mean he’s hard to work with. He’s the type of director who will call for dozens of takes in order to get the shot he wants. It is very exhausting work, but if the man wants a vision to be realized, he’s got to put the hard work in. Matt Reeves is that kind of director, but apparently Robert Pattinson is the kind of actor who doesn’t want to do that.
Now before I go further into this, let’s talk about a silly story about this guy that came out last year. Remember when Robert Pattinson told everyone on his social media that he felt no need to workout for The Batman? He even compared himself to Dean Martin and believed that working out for a movie role is unnecessary. As you can imagine, this mad a lot of fans angry. Well, here’s the thing: it was a joke. If you think it wasn’t, just Google his name and you can see pictures of him doing some seriously intense workouts. So don’t worry, Batman fans, Mr. Robert Pattinson is indeed taking the role seriously. And for the record, his workouts have made him look very ripped.
I bring up this story because I want to remind everyone that we shouldn’t just believe the first story that we hear. For instance, this story about Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson not getting along on set to the point where they said they would never work together again is something that will probably turn heads. With Matt Reeves being known for being a no-nonsense director and Robert Pattinson being known for challenging the director (at least on the Twilight movies), this story could possibly have some truth behind it.
Now I’ve heard YouTuber John Campea talk about this on his channel and he gave some details. The site he pulled this information from was Cinemablend, a rather reliable site. The thing is, Cinemablend themselves pulled this “news” from the most notorious and infamous rumor-mongering site We Got This Covered. Yeah, that pretty much says it all. Aside from We Got This Covered having a lengthy history of dishing out inaccurate news stories, they really have no evidence to suggest that Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves will never work together again. Like with their other news stories, they just hear this from the same sources who tell them that certain things happened even though they were already confirmed. It’s very irritating stuff, especially since they try to sell news to the film fan community.
I don’t know how and why We Got This Covered still exists. This is a site that thrives off of creating confusion among the film fan community and stories like this is a fine example. Now don’t get me wrong, there is a good possibility that Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves had a beef on The Batman set. That isn’t really uncommon for crews on film sets. They work long hours, have differences in opinions, and put their creative inputs on the line. Needless to say, creative differences are bound to happen and they don’t really end well. We’ve heard it happen before and if the directors and actors have the reputation of being difficult to work with, then falling outs will follow them.
In the case of Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves, I can imagine the former questioning the latter on certain things. That’s fair, but I honestly don’t think any serious problems evolved beyond that. Again, Matt Reeves takes his work very seriously. If you’ve watched Robert Pattinson in other movies, then you’ll know he does the same. He’s a seriously great actor and deserves respect. This is a role that he was initially reluctant to take on, but he seems committed to it. With the extraordinary level of commitment he brings to his roles, along with the similar level Matt Reeves brings to his movies, I think it’s safe to assume that this so-called “news” is a load of garbage.
So Batman fans, please don’t lose sleep over this news. I truly think The Batman will do well and we’ll see more sequels to it. Chances are, Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves have a good working relationship and will continue to work together on future sequels. That’s good news for Batman fans like me, but I’m just bummed I have to wait longer for the movie. I have a feeling that it will be worth the wait, so I’m not too worried. With Robert Pattinson as the titular character and Matt Reeves at the helm, I’d say it’s a solid combination.