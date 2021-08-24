Yes, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Looks Awesome

First of all, this looks absolutely awesome, and second, it would appear that Doctor Strange has in fact taken over as Peter’s mentor, but he does appear as though he’s trying to see Peter as an equal rather than as his pupil since he did mention how they saved half of the universe together. But it also appears that he’s going to be taking on the role of the new risk-taker when it comes to the MCU since the fact that Wong told him to cast a certain spell and he did it anyway is evidence of this. The fallout from the last Spider-Man movie is still very much in effect since now everyone knows who Spider-Man is and Peter Parker has been listed as Public Enemy #1. That’s a fine way to treat someone that helped to save half of the universe, but then again, a lot of people either didn’t realize this was him or because they were brought back, they know next to nothing. Now the secret is out, and thanks to Quentin Beck, everyone thinks that Spider-Man is a villain.
But the mention of a spell that could cause everyone to forget that Peter is Spider-Man is a huge risk since it would mean that those closest to him, who knew first, would also forget, as would Nick Fury, and pretty much anyone else that was in on the secret. Apparently, that doesn’t extend across the multiverse though, which is also mentioned since Doctor Octopus is coming back, it looks as though Electro might be coming back, maybe, and possibly the Green Goblin, just going by the pumpkin bomb that was seen in the trailer. The thing is, Doc Ock apparently recognizes Peter, or perhaps he does because of the suit. But in either case, Peter is going to have a wild ride ahead of him, and plenty of things to sort out.
The effects already look amazing since we’re going to be given a look at what Doctor Strange can do once again with the awesome potential he has and the mind-bending magic that he’s able to utilize at a moment’s notice. Seeing this kind of thing in a Spider-Man movie is already making it feel that the MCU has fully integrated with itself in a manner that could see more movies taking on the elements of other stories that exist in the same universe. But there’s a lot to unpack with this trailer since there’s a lot going on. One has to wonder just how much we’re really going to see Doctor Strange and how crucial he’ll be to this story. Plus, the whole idea that Spider-Man might be moving on from the MCU and back to Sony eventually is still something to think about that many people don’t want to see but might not have any choice about eventually. Right now it would appear that No Way Home could be one of Tom Holland’s last movies in the MCU unless things have been negotiated in a manner that might allow him to stick around. It would be fun to see his Spider-Man take on Venom and Carnage at one point since the trio of characters does have a history with one another that’s lasted for years.
But at the moment it does appear that No Way Home could be a type of turning point in the story of Spider-Man unless there’s going to be a definitive ending that might cap off his run in the MCU. It’s a big hope that this won’t be the case since it would be nicer to see all the Marvel characters together rather than split between different companies. But Sony isn’t likely to simply bow down to Disney at this point as they have their own big hits and aren’t likely just to join up at any given moment. The representation that Spider-Man has had since Sam Raimi took control up to this point in the MCU has been an up and down prospect that hasn’t always panned out but has been closely followed by many fans since many people are interested in what’s being done with one of their favorite heroes. As of now, No Way Home looks like it’s about to be off the hook come December, and it’s easy to believe that theaters are going to be as packed as possible.
As far as bringing in the old villains that already died in previous movies, it’s a bit disconcerting since it indicates that death is never a final thing, especially when talking about anything to do with Marvel. But given that a lot of people were hoping to see familiar faces and the multiverse is bringing a new look to the MCU, it’s easy to think that what we’re about to witness might be worth it in the long run.