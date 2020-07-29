Yes, They’re Really Making a Mega-Man Movie: Here’s What we Know

This isn’t much of a surprise, is it? The idea that it’s going to be live-action is kind of interesting given the content and the lengths that the filmmakers will have to go to in order to make this movie into something great, but with Sonic the Hedgehog already being out and the fact that it made a lot of people happy, especially after the rework, it’s entirely possible that a Mega Man movie could be something both intense and highly anticipated. Right now it doesn’t sound like there’s a lot of news to be had on the movie but it does sound as though things are progressing in a forward manner and that fans could possibly expect to see this movie in the coming future, but pinning down a date at this time is more than a little difficult given everything that’s happening thus far in Hollywood and with the entertainment industry. Also, given the fact that this movie has been in a kind of development hell for the past several years, it’s not hard to figure out why it hasn’t been unleashed yet since without any solid direction, any movie is going to suffer a bit, but a video game movie is likely to suffer even more since the decision on how to bring it to the people is one that tends to take a circuitous route that doesn’t appear to end for a while until someone finally discovers a way to make it happen without getting too far out of bounds when it comes to one idea or another.
What is known is that Mattson Tomlinson, the same writer that’s been working on The Batman, will be making his way over to help out with Mega Man, so it’s a big hope that this will grant the movie the spark it needs to start pushing forward and find its legs. Mega Man has been a popular video game franchise for some time now and it’s been discussed just how to bring him into the spotlight for long enough. One of the biggest issues though is bound to be just how he’ll be brought in and what story will be used to present him to the public. While he’s been one of the favorite underdogs of his time he’s also had trouble breaking into the scene when it comes to anything but video games since his status as a fan favorite is something that’s kept him around for so long, but the idea of granting him a movie is something that has been elusive until now. With so many other video games coming to play on the big screen though it’s not much of a wonder why anyone would pick this protagonist since he’s one of the most powerful of the bunch and also has one of the most endearing stories.
Initially known as Rockman or Rock, Mega Man was initially not the weaponized version that he appears as in modern games since he was built for another purpose. But when Dr. Wily, the main protagonist, turned on his fellow scientist Dr. Light and took over the robots that they’d created, Rockman volunteered to be weaponized in order to combat Dr. Wily and his assembled robots. This would go on to spawn several games after the initial one and has managed to make Mega Man into the star he is today. His adventures have changed a bit with each new game that comes out and his power set has definitely altered throughout the years, but his overall look hasn’t changed that much and he’s still more or less the same individual that was able to gain the attention of so many gamers back in the day. To think that older games are starting to get their own movies is kind of fun since it brings back a lot of nostalgia and satisfies a lot of fans that might have moved on from Mega Man but would still like to see what might happen in a live-action movie. Sonic the Hedgehog is probably going to be used as a reference for a while at this point since it’s one of the most successful video game movies in a while, but at the same time, it’s going to be fun to see what rolls out when comes time for Mega Man to hit the streaming network or possibly the big screen if things start moving forward again.
It’s also fun to think of which robots might be added into the mix for Mega Man to fight since there were a good number of them, and trying to get every one of them into the movie might be kind of difficult. An origin story would be the hope for this movie, but it would also be great to see Mega Man in his current form as the credits start to roll.