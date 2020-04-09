Before being cast as Daniel in the HBO series, Insecure, Y’lan Noel was a relatively unknown actor. The Brooklyn native had landed a few small roles, but nothing seemed to break him into the mainstream. Now, four years after Insecure’s debut, Y’lan has become a certified sex symbol and one of the most popular characters on the show. His newfound popularity has even spawned into other opportunities including a role in the 2020 film, The Photograph, which also starred his Insecure cast member, Issa Rae. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Y’lan Noel.
1. He’s Half Panamanian
Y’lan Noelle was born and raised in New York, but he is of Panamanian descent on his mother’s side. His Insecure cast mate, Sarunas Jackson who plays Dro, is also half Panamanian and believes having two Afro-Latino actors on the show will help viewers see some of the diversity Latin America has to offer.
2. He’s A Dog Dad
Y’lan is single, but considers himself to be a relationship ‘purist’ who is all about romance and building connections. Until he meets that special someone, Y’lan is totally content with being a dog dad to his Chihuahua named Melo. He is so proud of his dog that he says he’s gotten to the point where he doesn’t know how to have a conversation without bringing up his dog.
3. He Originally Auditioned For The Role Of Lawrence
When he first learned about all of the characters on the show, Y’lan decided to read for the role of Lawrence. He says, “Lawrence was the person I was more interested in playing at first. We only had the first script. Lawrence, even though he was sort of a bum, I felt like he reminded me of where I was at that time in my life to be honest.”
4. He Still Gets Nervous For Auditions
Most actors will tell you that no matter how many auditions they go on, the nerves never go away. Y’lan Noelle is no exception. He says he gets “a lot of anxiety when it comes to auditions”. Oddly enough, he prefers face to face auditions over self recorded videos.
5. He Went To Morehouse
Before moving back to New York City, Y’Lan briefly lived in Atlanta where he attended the legendary HBCU, Morehouse College. However, he never declared a major while there. Advice from filmmaker, Spike Lee, encouraged Y’Lan to audition at New York University’s theater program. Y’Lan transferred to NYU and eventually graduated from the Tisch School of the Arts.
6. He Doesn’t Do Social Media
Y’lan Noelle’s fans may have noticed that they’ve had a hard time tracking him down on social media. That’s because he doesn’t have any social media accounts. Although he doesn’t have anything against social media, he says it simply just isn’t for him. Y’Lan describes himself as “reclusive” and he has no interest in sharing his personal life on social media.
7. His Name Is Pronounced With An E
Trying to sound out Y’lan’s name could definitely leave you a little tongue tied. The Y is actually pronounced with an e sound. In its entirety, his name is pronounced eh-lahn. He says there is no special story behind his parents choosing the name other than his mother likes the way it sounds.
8. He Advises All Actors To Have A Plan
The idea of the starving artist has become somewhat of an archetype for people pursuing careers in entertainment. However, Y’lan believes that having a plan will help make the path to success easier. He encourages aspiring actors to “Have a plan. It does really help to be in these rooms and be shaking these hands. You have to be in the stadium to play the game.”
9. His Ideal Valentine’s Day Date Is A Night At Home
Valentine’s Day is arguably one of the biggest date nights of the year. Some people spend weeks –maybe even months– trying to plan the perfect date. Y’lan, on the other hand, likes to take a different approach. He says that when he’s in a relationship, he prefers to spend a quiet night at home for Valentine’s Day.
10. His Father Is A Storyteller
Y’lan Noelle isn’t the only person in his family who understands the art of conveying an important story. His father, Kala Jojo-Starling, is a Philadelphia based storyteller who believes in incorporating the art of storytelling into education. Y’lan also has a younger brother who is a high school basketball star.