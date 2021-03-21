10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yolanda Gampp

A show of hands from all our friends who love cake? That’s everyone, is it not? You cannot NOT love cake. It comes in every flavor, every variety, every texture, every color, every size, every shape. It’s everything. You can have a full cake, a cupcake, a carrot cake, a gluten-free cake, a flourless chocolate cake, a mousse cake; we could go on, but we feel like you get the point. Yolanda Gampp is a woman who loves cake. She’s a woman we love because she loves cake. So, who is this amazing cake-baking Canadian who is making a huge name for herself in the world of all things cake-related? Let’s find out.
1. She’s The How to Cake It Woman
She’s the face of How to Cake It, and she’s the perfect person for this role. She started the exceptionally beloved YouTube channel years ago, and she’s currently celebrating more than 4 million subscribers. She’s so good at what she does, which is cake and entertainment, that people cannot help but watch her.
2. She’s Got a Modern Take on Social Media
She loves to do things that are a little unexpected, and her views follow that lead. She feels that her social media accounts are her own modern day version of a business card, and she is not incorrect about that. She has a very forward-thinking vision of what she’s doing, and she’s using social media to show the world how it’s done.
3. She’s in Her 40s
Take a moment; we know you need it. Yes, she is in her 40s. No, we cannot believe it either. Her birthday is July 21, 1977, which means she’ll celebrate her 44th birthday in 2021. She doesn’t look like she’s even close to 40, and we know she’s not mad about that, either.
4. She Taught Herself
What’s so beautiful about her art is that she’s self-taught. She did all of this on her own. She did not go anywhere to learn to make cakes and decorate them. She taught herself to make cakes. She thought it might be a fun thing to do, and she did it. She started in her own mom’s kitchen, and now she’s famous for her cake work.
5. She’s a Married Mom of One
Yolanda Gampp works hard, but she also plays hard. She enjoys her private life very much. She shares it with her husband and their son. She wed her husband, David Gampp, back in 2010. They’ve been married approximately 11 years now, and they share a son, Prince Gampp, who was born in 2013.
6. Baking is a Family Trait
She learned a lot of what she can do in the kitchen from her own father. He was a baker, and the love of creating decadence in the kitchen is something she learned from him. She worked hard in her own mom and dad’s kitchen making things and creating things, and it’s taught her to live her life the way she is right now.
7. She’s Been in Forbes
So many people in the business world know that this is a huge honor. To be named by Forbes on any list is huge, and she’s already surpassed that goal. She was named one of Forbes’ Top Influencers back in 2017. That’s a huge and very significant honor.
8. Her Instagram Page is Amazing
Yolanda Gampp has perfected the art of Instagram-worthy grids. Bright and colorful, the photos she shares are of her amazing cakes and other treats, and just looking at her feed gives you a sugar high. Her talent is clearly out of this world, and she is sure she shares it with everyone who followers her on the platform. With more than 2.7 million followers on the ‘gram, she’s got a lot of fans.
9. She’s Private
She and her husband and son live a great life together, but they don’t share a lot of it on social media. She’s very business-oriented, and she’s not using social media as a place to share everything in her life. It’s a business model, perhaps. After all, she does use her social media as her own business card. Additionally, she probably just likes to keep some things to herself and to her family.
10. She Can Make Anything
Excuse us. We were just lost in a sea of things that don’t look like cakes. You know this is Yolanda Gampp’s thing. She makes cakes that don’t look at all like cake, and we just went through what feels like her entire Instagram page with our mouths open gaping at her Jif Cake that we thought was an actual jar of Jif, and her Christmas ornament that is not an ornament but a cake, and her apple that is actually a cake. She’s beyond talented. If you give her an idea, she can turn it into a cake.