Home
TV News
You Can Soon Rent The Cobra Kai Mansion On Airbnb

You Can Soon Rent The Cobra Kai Mansion On Airbnb

28 seconds ago

There are lots of cool places to stay on Airbnb. Treehouses. Boats. Caves. And likely soon – the Cobra Kai mansion. In the show, Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso (just as he did in the original movie). Daniel lives in the mansion with his wife and kids, and it’s the home of the Miyagi-Do karate dojo. Although on the show, the home is in Encino, the actual mansion is in Marietta, Georgia. People magazine reports it was sold to an anonymous buyer for $2.4 million, who plans to make it an Airbnb. The selling price was down from the original listing, which was $2.65 million.

You can see the listing here (technically, it hasn’t actually closed yet). Realtor Chad Carrodus says the mansion, called Villa Flora, is “rich with history and architectural significance.” It was built by an award-winning architect and an international chef to be their personal home and was inspired by the Amalfi Coast. It was built to be “environmentally responsible” as well. Carrodus also says before it was the Cobra Kai mansion, the home was owned by “two sitting former U.S. Presidents” and “legendary golfer Arnold Palmer.” The home definitely looks inspired by Italy, and it’s surrounded by lush greenery and plenty of trees. TMZ reports that Jamie Foxx showed interested in buying the mansion a few months ago, but ultimately didn’t do it. If you do rent it on Airbnb, you’ll have plenty of room! The mansion is 9,214 square feet and is on a 1.1-acre lot.

“Cobra Kai” finished production on the fourth season in May, and that season will hit Netflix in December. The stars promise there will be fun flashbacks. So far, “Cobra Kai” has had plenty of visits from stars of the original movies (we’re lookin’ at you, Elizabeth Shue), and Ralph Macchio and William Zabka dropped some hints that there may be more. “Cobra Kai” was on YouTube Red for two seasons, but moved to Netflix during the pandemic, where a whole new audience found it and is excited for the return of the show this winter. The Cobra Kai mansion isn’t the only famous place you can stay on Airbnb, either. Here are a few other famous houses that we regular people can rent (assuming we have the money – and that’s a biiiig assumption. Most of these places aren’t cheap!)

1. The Villa Sophia

This Los Angeles home was used as the Amalfi Coast/Positano hotel location for the final scene of “Entourage.” The house is also featured in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “The Bachelorette.” And it can be yours for a time for the fairly reasonable price of just $474/night.

2. A Fixer Upper Home

Chip and Joanna Gaines are some of Waco’s most famous residents, and some of the homes they fixed up on their home improvement show are available to rent in the city. This mid-century modern home has five bedrooms and you can fit 10-12 people here. It will run you $373 a night.

3. The Lake Cabin From “Avengers: Endgame”

Tony Stark’s simple cabin was an important setting in “Avengers: Endgame,” and you can now stay there yourself. The cabin is in Fairburn, Georgia and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’ll cost you $800 a night.

4. The “Twilight” Swan House

This home in Saint Helens, Oregon was the home of Charlie and Bella Swan in “Twilight.” It’s an adorable 1930s home not too far from Portland, and you can stay there for $379 a night.

5. A Creole Mansion From “Interview With A Vampire”

This New Orleans home was featured in the Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise movie, and it has 14-foot ceilings and original fireplaces. You can stay there for $389 a night…if you dare.

6. The Spice Girl bus

Yes! You can stay in the Spice Bus, featured in the 1997 Spice Girl movie, “Spice World”! You know you want to. The outside of the bus thankfully looks just as it did for the movie, with the Union Jack painted on the bus. The inside has plenty of pink and sequins. It can be yours for $298 a night, on the Isle of Wight in the U.K.

About The Author

Laura Falin
More from this Author

Laura Falin began her career as a production assistant in the entertainment department of a Los Angeles TV station. She has assisted with covering the Oscars, the Emmys, and the Grammys, and has interviewed many Hollywood stars on their upcoming movies. She now lives near Denver, where she is a freelance writer. She also loves binge-watching Schitt's Creek, even though she's already seen it an embarrassing number of times.


Related Posts

Add Comment

You Can Soon Rent The Cobra Kai Mansion On Airbnb
Season Two Of Netflix’s “Blood & Water” To Debut In September
What’s Coming to Disney+ In September
“American Horror Story” Guest Stars We Have Forgotten About
marvel's avengers
We’re Getting Some Clues on an Avengers 5 Movie
Streaming 101: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Mubi in August 2021
Five Directors Who Completely Ripped off Alfred Hitchcock
“About Love”, A Short Film Featuring Jay-Z And Beyoncé, To Debut In September
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lisa Joy
Louis C.K. Returning to Stand-Up with a Nationwide Tour
The Best Announcements From Gamescom 2021
Eight Marvel Characters Who Are Like Spider-Man
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
Why Black Panther Should Just Get His Own Solo Game
Ultra Age Is Launching Soon To Reacquaint Gamers The Slasher Genre
Palia Is an Ambitious Farming Simulator Being Developed
Five Things You Need to Know About Call of Duty: Vanguard