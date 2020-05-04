Young and the Restless: A Look Back and Nikki and Victor’s First Years

Young and the Restless fans know it’s just the beginning of March, but it’s really not. It’s actually Halloween. But, take yourself back to 1981. It’s Halloween night. It’s the first time that Nikki ever visited Victor Newman on his ranch. He was hoping that they would find that they had a lot of chemistry when they visited, and it turned out he was not wrong that they did. This was one of the first memories they made together, and we are not mad about it. They had some love to share, and it was just the beginning of the beginning of them and their very long, very sordid, very chaotic love story. Since this week is all about this couple and the times that they have spent together, we thought we might go back in time and talk about how they met, what happened, what it was like, and how they first got together.
They Didn’t Get Married Right Away
In a normal situation, the fact that this episode happened in 1981 – the year that they both ended up divorced from previous spouses – it’s not a big deal that they didn’t get married right away. It doesn’t even sound weird at all that they waited until 1984 to finally tie the knot. But, it’s a long, long, long time in the soap world to not get married. She was a woman who was not exactly good enough for him at the time. She was not from a good family. She did not have a name of her own. She was not classy or elegant. She was a one-time prostitute who came from a low class family and way of living. She was not his type, yet he could not stop thinking about her and how she was doing.
He Made Her Who She Is
We really do hate to say it like he made her and created her and that it’s his doing that she’s the amazing character she is right now, but…well, it is. He taught her how to live a good life. He provided her with all that she needed to live a classy life. He taught her to be elegant and he helped her learn to cultivate class – something that is not an easy job. But, he taught her this during the off and on period of their relationship prior to their wedding. They fell in love. They had a daughter. That was all there was to it. That’s where Victoria came from.
He Denied His Feelings
The two met in 1981 at a strip club. He was certain that they had no feelings for one another, but he was intrigued by her. She was still almost a teenager with a serious personality and some big-time grit. She was tough and outspoken and opinionated and she was strong. He liked that, and he saw that, and he wanted that. But, he was sure he could never fall for a woman who was in her line of work. He just wanted to be around her. He used the pretense that she was someone he wanted to help. He wanted to teach her to get out of the life she was in, and that’s what it was. He even tried to date, but that didn’t work out. Before the year was over, she was pregnant with his baby, and they’d wed in two more years.
Their First Wedding Didn’t Last
It’s actually kind of funny to look back on their time together. Their first wedding did not last, and that was not a thing that they saw coming. They were married four years, but it was four tumultuous years. Once they ended their marriage in 1988, they did not remarry for a very long time. Fans thought they were done, but they were able to remarry back in 2002. They stayed married until 2008, and then they remarried in 2013 and have remained married since. They were both married to others during this time, but they were always meant to be together, and we all know this is the truth for them. They are the main couple.