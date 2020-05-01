Young and the Restless: A Look Back at Katherine Chancellor’s Husbands

Home
Young and the Restless fans have been living their very best life this week getting to see all the things related to Katherine Chancellor and her life of extreme chaos. She’s so good at all of it, and we are so excited we still have her today. She’s going to do something very exciting today….she’s going to get married. Today is the day she marries Murphy, and we cannot wait to see this all unfold as she has some drama with more than a few of the other people who are also here to get things started for her. Right now, we just want to see things get a little better for her, but we also want to see the drama come in full force. She’s bringing it. We aren’t mad about it, and we cannot wait to see more from her with all this going on. But, for now, let’s take a look back at some of her husbands. A woman this age doesn’t go through her life without a few of those as eye candy, you know.

Gary Reynolds

He comes in on an important note, and we might add that he was one of her longest marriages. Well, not the longest, but the second longest. They were married back in 1950. He was her first husband on the show, and they were very happy together off and on – as all soap marriages are – for a decade. The end of their marriage occurred back in 1960. That was a time when one of the most shocking things you could do to was to get a divorce – it was downright scandalous – but that’s not how the end of their marriage went down. They were together in high school and college, wed, and then he died. That was how their ten-year union ended. But, what was most exciting about this one is that she had a whole history with him that didn’t include them actually ever being on the camera. They were married by story only.

Phillip Chancellor II

It was not long at all after her husband died that she decided to get remarried to the man whose name she bore for many decades later. They knew one another for a very long time because he was roommates with her first husband when they were in school together. She took over her husband’s business when he died, and then that’s when things took a total turn for the more interesting. She married his friend a year after his death, and she handed over all the rights to his business to him. They were married the longest, and it worked for them in some strange way. They were wed from 1961 to 1975. However, it’s funny that she didn’t even appear in the show until they were married for 12 of those 14 years. She didn’t come into the show until 1973 as his longtime wife. She came home to find out he was having an affair with Jill, got her pregnant, and wanted a divorce. She was exciting to watch.

Derek Thurston

Their marriage was a relatively short one, and it didn’t mean that much to her. They wed in 1978 and it lasted all of three years. But, the problem was that he loved Jill and not Katherine, tricked her into marriage, and she did not even know it. She tried so hard to save things for them, but he was always part of Jill’s heart.

Rex Sterling

She’s been married twice to this husband. Once in for two years beginning in 1988 and again for two years in 1992. He was a con man hired by Jill to do some bad work to take down Katherine, but that plan failed. They actually fell in love with one another. It wasn’t long-lasting, but they did marry twice, so they must have had some feelings for one another that were strong.

Patrick Murphy

Present day time – well the most present as of late – brings us to Patrick. He was her husband from 2009 until her 2013 death. They were married after he rescued her, thinking she was Marge, following a car accident. They seemed happy together, even though they didn’t have a history or anything of the sort. This is their wedding day now, and we hope you all enjoy it.


