Young and the Restless Airing Friday Flashbacks

Young and the Restless fans are looking for some exciting news this weekend, and you’ve come to the right place! We have plenty of it for you, and we are excited to share that. It’s time for it, you know? It’s time for someone to share something good and positive. We always hear that we should look for the good in everything, and that is not a wrong assumption. We should. We should look for the good. We should look for the positives. We should look for everything that is good and positive and okay in our worlds. This is one of those times. It’s good news because the network has decided it’s time for all of us to have a little classic in our lives. We get to have some good times in the old days.
We are calling this Flashback Friday. We think that it’s going to be a very exciting thing, too. We call it Flashback Friday because that is what it is for us. It’s a look at the past in the middle of all that is going on. This will happen on Fridays. You can expect to see things like old weddings, big days, exciting moments, and such. We know that we already got the chance to see Nikki and Victor remarry, and that was a very exciting situation. We also got to see that there were some tweets that people like Doug Davidson sent out – his honeymoon is on the schedule. Well, not his, but the character he plays.
The show is doing this for a very good reason. In case you missed it, there is not a person on the set. The cast and crew are all confined to their homes in a Stay at Home Order mandated by the Governor of the state asking residents of California to stay home and leave only for essentials. We are certain there is not a chance you missed that situation, but just in case – it’s called a global pandemic, and we can’t see any new episodes filmed until everyone is cleared to go back to work. As we said in the past, though, it’s not the worst thing. There are at least six weeks of new episodes that the network can air. And, but adding some flashback episodes to the mix, we get to do things like prolong that and allow more time for us to see those new ones last. If we can get back to normal-ish sometime in May or June, we won’t have to see to many of the old ones air before it’s time to see all new ones.
At the moment, the entire set is on hold to go to work until the end of April. Whether or not social distancing guidelines will lift at this point or if they will end at this point are beyond us. We don’t see that happening this soon, but we can see it happening closer to June. By adding one old episode a week to the mix, we are going to see new episodes through most of May. This means that if the show can go back to work in the month of May, the hiatus we see happen will be relatively short. We can see that the cast and the crew will all be excited to get back to work, to get back to their friends and their lives, and to bring new drama to you when you turn on the television. For now, though, you get a good mixture.
We hope that there are a few weeks of old episodes to get us through. We don’t want to watch all reruns, but we are excited about the idea of watching some. A few a week might not be so bad if we know that there are new ones coming at some point. We can just sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the moments we’ve seen in the past. But, we also know that we can’t do this forever. So, we are calling it a win for now. If we get any new news about this, we will be the first to let you know that it’s happening, so let’s enjoy this time.