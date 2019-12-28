Young and the Restless: Best Moments of 2019

Young and the Restless fans were shocked more than they were anything this year. It was a year that brought a lot of feelings and a lot of emotion to the table, and they were not all good ones. You see, there were so many people who didn’t make the right choices. There were so many people who did not do things that they should have done, and they did not make the kind of choices that they should have made, and they did not do the right things. So many horrible things happened this year that we are almost certain it’s going to be hard for us to find the good things in this moment, but we did have a few moments this year that did really bring us so happiness. They were our favorite moments, and we hope that you will share with us the moments that went down in Genoa City this year that you also loved so much. What were they?
When JT Wasn’t JT
We cannot think of another moment this year that is better than this one. The moment that JT was making sure that Victor’s life was miserable and he would do anything to stop him from doing all that he was doing only to find out it was not him was a moment for the books. When that mask came off and we all got to see that it was really Nick standing there wearing his face and making the biggest changes and the biggest decisions of his life was the moment that brought us the most joy this year. It was not a moment that we saw coming at all, and it was definitely one that was so good.
When the Women were Cleared
The women who killed JT were facing some horrible future situations, and we were so happy when that did not happen. When he was really alive and well and that whole story about his brain tumor and his whatever else came out, we were so happy. Phyllis really did them dirty when she made a deal that would allow her to go free by basically turning in the rest of them for what they did to this man, and we didn’t think that they would ever be found innocent. We also did not think that any of them would ever make it in prison, and we were especially concerned for Victoria. We still think we were rightfully worried about her in the moment. Her life sucked, and that was that.
When Abby Ended it with Arturo
He was so bad for her, and we knew it from the start. Her father tried to warn her, though he did take a different approach than we thought he should have. We did not think that telling her that he is nothing more than a gardener was the way to get her to not want to see him anymore, but he was right in not wanting her with him. He just didn’t have the best approach. We knew that the moment she walked away from him would be a good one, and we loved that she did not look back after that. He was horrible, awful, a liar, a cheater, and an overall not very nice man who did not make good choices. We didn’t like them, and we are happier now that they are not together and not living this life.
When Victor Was Alive
It might not seem like the biggest moment of the year, but it was one that made us happy. So many people were crushed and shocked and beside themselves when he was dead that we cannot feel anything but happiness that he is not. His daughter, Victoria, took this moment harder and more awful than anyone, and we did not think that she could come back from his death at all. We needed him to be alive for no other reason than to bring her back off the brink of entirely going nuts in her own life to make things right. Thankfully, he’s a jerk who did horrible things to her to make this happen, and it’s all over for them now.