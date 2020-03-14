Young and the Restless’ Biggest Betrayals

Young and the Restless fans know a thing or two about betrayal. In fact, we see more of that around Ihere than we do anywhere else. Genoa City is a virtual hotbed of betrayal and ugly feelings, and people like to make it their mission in life to do what they can to take down the others around them. Some people are downright good at doing this. Some people are not so good at it. Some people do it on purpose to get back at someone that they feel did them wrong, and other people are not doing it to get back at anyone. They are simply allowing their heart to get the best of them when they are not meant to do that. They are the kind of people who are probably the worst. But, it does make us take a look back at how many people have been betrayed and pick a few that we find worse than anything.
Sharon and Victor
No one really talks about it anymore, but it was a thing. They decided that they would get married and be happily ever after in their future, but that did not work out. You see, she’s too young. He is not someone who can be without Nikki, and what a mess. She was one of the worst of the worst going through the men in this family like she had a job to do. She’s been with all of them, and it was just ugly to see her with Victor. Not only that, it was just awful to see Victor with a woman who was with both of her sons. Clearly, he has no respect for his sons or their feelings. It was not a pretty look for either of them.
Billy and Phyllis
They had a few moments over the years, but it was that one time that he was with her while she was married to his brother that was really ugly for us. They were working on some things that had them growing closer and closer, but she was his sister-in-law when they finally had their time together. We hated that, and we are thinking that other people probably hated that, too.
Victor and Victoria’s Friend
We aren’t even going to use her name because it was so ugly. She was a friend that Victoria met while she was out of the country. She was living her life, making friends, and probably actually having a better time at that point than she’d had in a long time. She was happy with her life, but she had to come home and work for the family company. She brought along her very best friend, and her very best friend decided to start an affair with her father. Victoria was horrified when this happened, and she was beside herself when her friend then went on to marry her father and the entire family was horrified and upset. She felt responsible, though this was not any of her own doing. It was her father and her friend.
Adam and the Baby Swap
He was so mean to his friends that he did horrible things. He caused Ashley to lose her baby. He caused her to lose her pregnancy, but then he caused her to find a situation that allowed her to think she is still pregnant. This allowed her to feel that she was having a baby, and then he had to find her a baby. That was not a problem for him, though. They found her a baby in Sharon. She gave birth to her own baby at the time, and he took the baby. They all thought that her baby died and that Ashley gave birth to a baby of her own, but the sheer damage that this entire swap did to those around him was beyond ugly and not something good for anyone. The entire situation blew up in his face when it was all said and done – not that we are surprised by that. It certainly was not a moment that anyone considered one of his finest. Both women were friends of his at the time, and that caused them to change their minds about him.