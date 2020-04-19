Young and the Restless Characters We Have a Love/Hate Relationship With

Young and the Restless fans are like the people who can’t make up their minds. We love some characters. We hate other characters, and we love/hate even more. We cannot seem to figure out what we want from them and how we are going to get through this situation, but we have to do what we can do. We know that there are some people in Genoa City we can never get fully on board with (Rey?) and there are some we know are bad news (Victor), and we know there are some who just won’t grow up (Victoria and Billy), but we still love/hate them all. Fans are all over the place, and that’s a thing we get. But, we also want to know what else there is for us as we move into this situation without much else to go on. Who do we have the biggest love/hate relationship with?
Victor
We love him. We hate him. We don’t understand him. We cannot imagine the show without him. He’s the man who makes the same mistakes over and over again and has nothing but love to show for it. He never wins, but he always finds a way to upset himself in the process. He is never going to find himself in a good place, but he also won’t allow himself to do that. We do love him, but we don’t know how to live with him.
Victoria
She is someone who has some big issues in her own life, but she’s not mature enough to live with those. She’s always looking to make her dad trust her and see her as someone powerful, but she also needs his help every step of the way. She’s too emotional and immature, and we don’t see her ever growing up. We adore her, but we hate that she cannot seem to make a wise choice in the change department. She’s a woman who has to focus on her life, and she has to stop being so timid. She needs to power up, take control, and she needs to figure out how to make her life better. She needs to let go of her love of Billy and focus on Victoria. If she did that, she’s be amazing. We just know she would.
Billy
Here’s a man who is hilarious and funny, and who has so much to offer. When he loves, he loves so hard. When he’s mad, he’s really mad. But we don’t know how else to say that to anyone. He has some serious issues, but he cannot really be serious about himself. He cannot be serious enough and mature enough to make good decisions, so he always seems like an overgrown teenager who just needs a grownup to tell him what to do.
Phyllis
She’s a mess, and we love that about her. She is someone who literally does not care about anyone or anything in life except for herself, and that is our favorite thing about her. She’s stepping on you every step of the way to get to the top, and we don’t hate it. But, what we do not love is that she’s always finding things to focus on that aren’t important. She might not care what anyone thinks of her, but she thinks entirely too much about them. She’s got a long history of that, and we wish she could find a way to let that go and focus her energy on herself. If she stopped focusing so much on taking down everyone else, she’d naturally outdo them, and that would be the best of every manner.
Abby
We want to love her all the time. We really do, but we do find that it’s sometimes the hardest thing we’ve ever done. She’s so immature in so many ways, and she cannot focus just on herself. She is always lost in the land of ‘what is going on in my life right now and how do I stop other people from making me feel bad?’ and she can’t quite focus. She’s always looking to be taken more seriously, but she’s not willing to work harder or grow up. That’s a problem for us.