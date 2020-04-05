Young and the Restless Characters Who Are Having a Worse Year Than You

Young and the Restless fans know that this year is a mess for so many of us. Had you asked us two months ago what we thought we might be doing at the beginning of April, most of us would have answered that we were traveling, getting ready for Easter, watching sports, hanging out with our loved ones, etc. Not one of us is doing that right now. Instead, we are hanging out in our homes in the middle of a pandemic as the world falls apart around us. The world is in a state none of us has ever been in and none of us has ever dealt with, and we are not handling that very well on occasion. However, we can always count on the men and women in Genoa City to keep us entertained with their own drama and their own horrible days. Some of them aren’t having great years either, and while we know that it’s all fake because it’s in the script, we kind of relate. This doesn’t feel real, either, does it?
Kyle
He and his wife are getting divorced, the man who was his mortal enemy is now his family and has stolen his wife, and he’s found love with his best friend. But the man in question is also trying to take down his family and steal the family business. So many things are happening here that are a mess, and his new lady love is sure that she cannot be with him as long as he is still married, so she is going to do things her own way.
Mariah
Mariah is having a rough year. She’s got a problem with her life. She’s cheated on Tessa, she found out about it, and now she’s lost this woman she loves so much. There is so much here that we want to focus on and that we want to handle, but she’s got to figure out what she wants. She cannot see it right now, but we think that she’s better without Tess. However, we also know her mother has cancer, and that is a very difficult situation for her to be in, too. It’s a bad year for her.
Sharon
Of everyone, her year is terrible. It’s the worst. She’s been diagnosed with breast cancer, and she’s dealing with the treatment that goes along with that. It’s hard, it’s painful, and she doesn’t know what her future looks like. Will it work? Will it fail? Will she find out she has nothing left in her life after this treatment is over, or will it change her heart? She’s struggling so hard right now, and she feels very much alone. Our hearts hurt for her in so many ways.
Victoria
She’s having a rough year or two. She’s lost Billy to Amanda, but she’s doing her very best to get over that. She cannot focus on a man who doesn’t want to be with her, though he does keep coming to see her. To her credit, she is having him turned away and not seeing him. She’s got her life to fix. She’s got her mom on her side, her dad on her side, and she’s got some ideas. But she’s been hurt, in the hospital, and not living her best life recently. She’s got some big issues to deal with, and she’s not sure how to focus on that as a whole. She’s struggling, and we can see that for ourselves right now.
Amanda
She’s a woman who came into town and lied a lot. She didn’t share what brought her here, what she was doing, or where she came from. She was very distant, but she caused a lot of problems from the start. We did not know what to think of her, and we did not know how to function with a lot of what she was doing. She’s been a total mess in so many ways, but she did this to herself. Her life is getting worse and worse, and it’s not getting any better. She’s got her past in her face, she’s got people unsure of her, and she’s trying hard to make some friends.