Young and the Restless Characters with Smaller Roles We Adore

Young and the Restless fans know that you don’t have the be the star of the show to be the favorite. We love those who are on the show all the time, think Victor and Sharon and Nikki and Nick and Jack and all of those main characters. However, that does not mean that they are our favorites. That does not mean that we love them more than we love other characters. It means that they are good, but that does not mean that those who don’t get the same amount of air time are any less good. In fact, we would go out on a limb here and say that sometimes those who have the smaller roles on the show are sometimes the people who have the most to offer. Sometimes smaller is better. It’s not about how often you are there, but about how much of an impact you make in the short time you are there. These are some of our favorite people who just don’t get enough air time.
Jill Abbott
You know we mean this one, too. She’s sharp, she’s witty, she’s funny, and she’s so good. She’s not ever around as much as we’d like to see her come around, but we do live for the moments she’s here and that she’s able to do things that are amazing to us. First and foremost, she’s been around forever. So, fans get to remember how good things were so long ago. Second, her banter is sometimes better than the entire show as a whole when she gets to discussing almost anything with anyone at any time. She’s spectacular. She’s not afraid of anyone. She’s not someone who does what is expected of her so much as she does what she feels she’s looking to do. She’s got it all figured out in her life, and she’s good at it. She’s a woman we love to see, and we only wish we got to see her more often than we do.
Esther
She’s been around for more than 3 decades. She comes, she goes, she’s absent for a long enough time you just don’t know that she will ever come back, but she always does. She’s the woman who heled work so hard with Katherine doing all her dirty work, helping her out when she needed, and covering for her all the time. She’s smart, witty, and quick. She sugarcoats nothing, and she makes things feel like she’s in charge no matter what we know about her. She’s got all the many things going on as Chloe’s mom, as a waitress and as a legend. It’s almost amazing for us to remember that she’s also a fight attendant when she’s not on the show, and that’s amazing. She works hard on and off the set, and we love her for all that she does. She’s taken something so small and seemingly insignificant, and she has turned it into everything amazing.
Gloria
What is not to love about her? She is the woman we’d like to see more of on a regular basis. She’s sneaky, she’s mean, and she’s only ever interested in doing what is best for herself. If she even looks like she might be doing something for someone else, do not be fooled. She is not. She’s got a plan, and that plan is going to provide her with some sort of win in some sort of situation, and that will never not be the case. She’s got a sharp tongue, and we love that. We love watching her wave off everything and everyone who she feels is in her way or not that important in her life, and we adore watching her make sure everyone knows how insignificant she feels they are in real life. She’s a gem, and there is not enough of her. She’s one of the most amazing villains on the show, and you cannot dislike her no matter how much she makes you want to do just that. She comes and goes with regularity, but it’s when she shows up we know that things are about to get so good we can’t stop watching her every move.