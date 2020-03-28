Young and the Restless Couples We Like Better as Friends

Young and the Restless fans know so many people around Genoa City have been with so many other people here. They all seem to share their partners and their lives with everyone they know, and they all work their way around town. It’s a gross little situation when you really sit back and think about it, but we hope it’s more soap related than real-life related, to be honest. It does bring the heat and the drama, but we are big fans of saying that some of the couples around here are and have always been so much better off as just friends. Who? Well, we can tell you.
Jack and Nikki
Okay, so we will admit that we think that they are an amazing couple, but their friendship can be a good one if they’d let it. The problem is that they can’t. They cannot just be friends. It’s not in their life to do so. They can’t do it because they cannot make it work for them. They spend time together and they end up wanting to be together. They do share so much love for one another, but she has an entire family with Victor. This means she can never be with another man. She can never do it, and they both know this no matter how often they pretend like they are going to try and that they are going to make it work. They are not. But, they do have so much mutual respect for one another, and they have always been there for one another even when they didn’t seem like they could. They have to be there for one another, and they have to be friends more than anything – because it is the only way that they can have a relationship.
Sharon and Nick
They were the loves of one another’s life. They were married for a long time. Some of us believe that they will be one more time in their lives, at least, but some of us know that this is going to be something that they both have to grow up a little more to make happen. They are both too immature and too much into their own lives. They both hurt one another a lot. They both have a lot more that they need to do to make their lives right, but they do make good friends. When it comes down to it, they are there for one another. They are in the middle of some good things. They do good things. They are there when they need one another. They are there when they don’t. They fight, but they also drop every single thing to make sure that they are going to be able to give their all. They are always there for one another, and they have always put the other before almost anyone else in their lives even when they aren’t together. They can’t make it work romantically, but they are sure good friends – and we know that they are good that way.
Phyllis and Nick
These two have some serious heat, but they don’t take one another seriously enough to be romantic for longer than a night or two at a time. We cannot deny their chemistry, but we can say that we feel that they would be so much better off if they would take a few moments to just be friends with benefits and then work on their lives outside of that. They work well together when they have a plan or something to do that is not going to work as an open and honest situation, and we appreciate that. We like it. We aren’t mad at that. But, we also know that they have more to go on than just that. They have just cannot make it work otherwise, but we like them as friends. We really actually like them as friends with benefits, and we are not even ashamed of that one, either. They really do work well like that, but we do wish they’d stop pretending to be more than that for a second at a time. It’s not who they are or what will work for them and they both know it.