Young and the Restless Couples Who Bring Out the Worst in Everyone Around Them

Young and the Restless fans wonder if anyone in Genoa City is actually happy with one another? We don’t know if they are, but we do know that there is a lot that might be to blame for that. Some of these couples are just not good for one another. They are a bad match, they bring out the worst qualities in one another, an or they simply cannot make it work because there is no chemistry. But, some of them are not so bad for one another, yet they will never work out because they bring out so many bad things in the people around them. Who does this? Well, we think we have a pretty good handle on those who bring out the worst in so many other people outside of their relationship. Do you agree?
Lola and Theo
They are not good for one another in the eyes of Kyle. He might have left her because he decided he’s more in love with Summer than he was with Lola, but that doesn’t mean much when it comes to seeing the guy he hates more than just about anyone else with the woman he did call his wife for some time. This couple makes many people feel crazy, but it especially makes Kyle feel ugly. That, in turn, irritates Summer and her desire to just have him all to herself.
Lola and Kyle
They are another couple who is not good, but they are not good in Summer’s eyes. They are a couple who brings out the very worst in her and in Theo. In Summer because she has always been in love with Kyle and did not like that he was with Lola, let alone married to her. Then in Theo simply because while he might have a thing for Lola, he has a huge hatred for Kyle. Getting even with him by taking his wife from him is something he loves to make happen.
Nick and Phyllis
We like them so much, but this drives Sharon crazy. She’s not always mad about it, but she can be uglier than ugly when she is mad about them. Right now, she’s not that focused on anything other than finding a way to beat cancer and focus on her future, but she’s had some big issues with them in the past. Remember, their sleeping together ruined her wedding day, and that’s not something that brings out many good feelings in anyone, if we are being completely and totally honest.
Ashley and Victor
They are another set of people who bring out some serious ugly in people. They bring out the absolute worst in everything that is Nikki, but that’s because Ashley was the biggest issue in their wedding and their marriages for so many years. She even had a baby with Victor when she stole his sperm from a bank and made it happen, she lied to him, and then she caused even more drama down the road because of this and her ways. Nikki is always miserable when Ash finds the time and the way to be with Victor, even when Nikki does not want to be with Victor herself. It’s a vicious circle that they live in.
Jack and Nikki
These two were so happy together. They were so good together. They are so sweet with one another. They are calm with one another. They are happy. But, they bring out the very worst in so many other people. First, Ashley just hates Nikki as a general rule since she spent most of her life married to the man who Ashley loves. But, she also hates that this is her brother that Nikki is with otherwise. It’s never good news for them with Ash upset. It also makes Victor very, very angry. We all know what happens when Victor is angry, too. He might not want to be with Nikki in the times that she is with Jack, but he’s also not a man who wants to see the man he detests most in the world with the woman he’s always loved more than anyone else in the world. They just bring out the worst in everyone when they are together.