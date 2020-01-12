Young and the Restless Couples Who Will Get Back Together in 2020

Young and the Restless fans know that many couples will make it, some will break up, and others will never get that far in either direction. But, we also know that there is so much more than we can handle in terms of what is going on. We know, for example, that there is a good chance they will have to make things work in their favor, and that’s a situation we cannot even bother with. But, for now, we have to remember that there is a thing that doesn’t work for everyone. We know that there are some couples fans do not want to see back together. But we also know that there are some couples who will make it back to one another before much longer. Here are the couples we do not want to see back together but who will end up back together before much longer.
Kyle and Summer
We know she loves him and that he is her one true love and blah, blah, blah. And there is literally nothing we want to see less. We don’t want this to happen. We don’t want to see them together. We don’t want to see it happen. We want to see them make a change in their lives so that she’s no longer in love with him, and we’d like to see him not married to Lola. We think that he and Summer will end up back together at some point, but they won’t make things work out long term. They aren’t there yet. We do, however, think that they will one day – as much older adults – make it work a little better. They might just be perfect for one another when they grow up a lot, but not right now. However, they will make this mistake again. It is what they do.
Sharon and Nick
They will end up back together. They will do it. They will make things work in their favor. They will make things happen. They will make it all work. They will make it back together. They will make it all happen. They will always be this way. They will never not want to be together at all times. They will not be able to figure it out enough to make it work, but they will end up together again at some point. It’s what they do. It’s how they work. It’s what they like to see happen. It’s what they want to see in their lives, and we do have to admit that we won’t be mad about it if it means that we are done with Rey. But, we think that both Sharon and Nick can do better than one another. They’ve tried it too many times. They don’t know much else. They don’t know how not to be with one another. They don’t know how to move on. They don’t know how to make it work, and they don’t know how to make things happen. They don’t know how to do much without one another and the weird dependency they have for one another. We don’t know. We just don’t know this.
Adam and Chelsea
We can see this one happening right now, and you know it’s going to happen. He’s already managed to get her to move in with him, and he actually convinced her that it had to do with him wanting them to be friendly with one another but also to be there for their son. Then he kissed her, even though she is clearly dating his brother, and then she did what she could to make sure that he knew that she doesn’t know what she wants, and then she agreed to go on a date with him. We don’t know what this is all about, but we know that it’s a mess and things will not work for any of them. But, for now, we can see this working for them in a way that is not good news. We don’t know, but we do think that they have a lot more to bother with before they have a chance to get past this. For now, though, we just watch this train wreck happen.