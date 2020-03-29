Young and the Restless Couples Who Won’t Make it to Summer

Young and the Restless fans are watching things pretty much crumble from start to finish. There are many people who are falling apart. They cannot keep it together. They cannot get it right. They cannot find a way to make things seem okay even when they are not. They are not in a good place right now with all that is going on in their little community, and that means couples will start breaking up left and right. We’ve already seen Tessa and Mariah end things, and for a reason that we honestly never, ever saw coming. They were not doing what we thought might go down there, and we are just as shocked as you that they broke up because Mariah cheated and not because Tessa did. But, it goes to show anything can happen. And, that makes us want to see who else we think might not make it work this year.
Rey and Sharon
They are no good together. She is going through something that he might think he can be there for, but we all know he cannot. He doesn’t have the history with her to be there for her the way that Nick does, and that is something that will become very apparent to the both of them before much longer. They have a lot going on in their lives, and we do get that. We get that they have something that they cannot describe, and we get tha they are doing things their own way, but this will not work. Her cancer is not going to keep her with him because she’s going to come to the conclusion that life is too short, things are too unexpected, and she has to do what she has to do to get her life to the place she wants it. That’s what she’s going to learn, and that is what she is going to accomplish. It’s a lot, we know, but it is what it is.
Billy and Amanda
They are a hot mess from start to finish, and we dare anyone to tell us otherwise. For one, her past is here, it’s haunting her, and she cannot give her all to a man right now. Second, she’s off making her life more complicated by trusting many other men. This week alone she’s been very open and honest and vulnerable with both Nate and Devon, and now she’s just making too many close male friends. She’s up to something we cannot put our fingers on, but we do know that she cannot sit back and expect everyone to figure out what she’s doing and why she’s doing it. Billy is a mess, and his mother is going to do what she can to fix that. She’s going to put an end to this and make things right in her life, and she’s going to make things right in his as a result. She’s going to stand in his way of finding things to do on his own while she helps him get back to a safe place inside his own mind. This is not a good combination for this couple, so it will never work for them. Ever. They cannot make it happen.
Chelsea and Adam
First and foremost, she did have a serious relationship with his brother and then left him for Adam in about a six minute span of time. It’s a lot for her to sit down and focus on anything other than what she is doing next, where she is going, and what is going on. She did all of this about a minute and a half after she found the husband she rolled into town with dead and gone. She has always been a con artist and a person who does questionable things in her life, and she’s showing us that this is just who she is and what she’s made of. We aren’t surprised. Then there is Adam, who is just a mess from start to finish. He’s always been one. He will always be one. It’s just who they are. They will find that they get into their own way and self-implode. No one will be surprised when it happens, either.