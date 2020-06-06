Young and the Restless: Fans Want More

Young and the Restless fans find themselves waiting impatiently for things that might make a difference, but we aren’t seeing much news out of the show. There is nothing new happening around here, and no news following up the earlier rumor in May that the show would get to begin filming again in LA sooner rather than later in June. The news front is a hard one right now with not much to go on. The unions in California are making it hard for people to go back to work. They are blocking efforts for the governor to allow people to go back to work, though he’s been slow to allow it in the first place working as most of the Democratic-run states have been to this point. But, we do know that the show wants to get back to work, and we thought we’d like to share with you what some of the stars have said about it.
Camryn Grimes
You know her as the lovely Cassie turned Mariah, Newman daughter extraordinaire. But, this is one of those things that is making us feel as if we have hope. She’s someone who is ready to get out, get back to work, get her life back in order, and be done with all the nonsense. She tweeted on May 28, “I swear to God I’m going to burst into tears when I get the call we can go back to work. I miss everyone so flipping much. I miss my friends. I miss plying. I miss Mariah. I miss @YRInsider. Period. #yr”
Greg Rikaart
He’s been back for only a short period of time now, having just come off a very fun role on another soap. When his character was forced to work with Victor to save Chloe and the baby that they had together, he had to disappear for some time. This allowed him to go back to work with another soap. He was working as Leo, the dastardly son of someone awful and horrible and just fabulous, on Days of Our Lives, and he was amazing. But, this is his role, and we were all so happy to see him return. He tweeted on May 27, “Thanks for watching! Enjoy all the great classic episodes coming your way and we’ll have some fantastic new shows for you as soon as we are able. Stay safe and stay tuned. #YR”
Fans Want More
The other small piece of news we do have for fans is that fans are wanting more from the writing on the show. They feel that their favorite talents are not being used as well as they could be because the writing is not that good right now. They are hopeful that with all this time off, everyone has had a chance to reset, re-energize, and re-think a few things that they were going to write. One fan writes on twitter, “When #YR returns, I HAD BETTER not hear any more excuses for Josh Griffith. He will have had months to cook up decent material and rewrite whatever is necessary. I. Will. Be. Cracking. The. Whip.” Said Myles of @SnarkJunction
@Joy17123083 tweeted on May 23, “Just a devastating feeling to realize for whatever idiotic reason the writers of Y&R are not writing stories for Doug Davidson. This is why I am enjoying the older episodes.”
Fans have not be overly happy for some time now with the way that the show has been written. It’s been a problem for many, but we hope that it will continue to improve. There is a chance that they can listen to what fans had to say, and that they have taken this time to reflect and really refresh what they are thinking for the show. If nothing else, this is the kind of research that really does make things easier and less stressful, and we are nothing short of entirely happy about all of that. It’s a good balance, and we hope that they do take the time to listen and put in the work that so desperately needs to be given to this show. Fans have expectations, and it’s time to make sure that they are met.