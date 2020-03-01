Young and the Restless: Jack’s Biggest Mistakes

Young and the Restless fans love Jack Abbott. He’s strong and he is powerful. He likes to control this family business, and he is not a fan of allowing anything to get in his way. But, he’s also a human. This means he likes to make mistakes, well not likes to, but does. He’s always doing things that don’t make much sense in the moment but eventually move on to work with other people in a certain manner. He’s a man who doesn’t have a lot on his mind other than his own life, his own power, and his family, but he is fiercely loyal and will always do whatever it takes to keep his family safe after he makes a mistake or two along the way. He’s not perfect, as none of us are, and we thought we might take a look back and the life of Jack Abbott and see which of the many mistakes he’s made might be some of the biggest in his life.
Falling for Nikki
First and foremost, she’s been a married woman almost every single time he’s done this. But, he’s a man who initially went her way looking to get revenge on some people; mainly, her husband Victor. He was going to play her like a fiddle, and get her to fall madly in love with him so tha the could steal her from her husband and ruin his family, but things did not always work out that way. They did and they didn’t, but they also did make some big mistakes along the way. One of those mistakes was that one time that they actually did fall in love, and he ended up hurting himself more than anyone. He could not give her the child she wanted so badly, and then she always ended up back with her husband. She always left him for Victor, and we all know that she always will. This was probably his worst mistake, because this is the mistake that has cost him more than his own happiness more than one time in his life.
Looking for his Father
He may not know the truth about so many things in his life beause of his mother and her ways, but he’s a man who spent entirely too much of his time looking for the history his mother made and trying to find his real father after his half-sister, Ashley, decided to go through with some fake paperwork to make him think that he, too, was not an Abbott by birth. It was a long time, a lot of stress, and it was a dark time for him. His best bet would have been to simply ignore this, move on, and not allow this to consume him in the meantime. His sister lied, but he didn’t have to give up his life for so long to find out the truth that was not really the truth after all. He lost a lot of his time, his family, and his control of the business because of this, and knows it was a horrible mistake to go through with this and leave his life behind in the meantime. It was never good for him to do any of it.
Affairs with Jill
He was wrong from the start to ever let this happen. He shouldn’t have done this, and he knows it, but it happened. He was dating her once his father ended things with her, which caused more than a little tension between Jack and his late father, and Jack regrets that now more than anything. But, the bigger problem was that Jill left Jack, went back to his father, and eventually married his father. This made her his stepmom, and that’s when he thought that he’d just go ahead and start sleeping with her again, while she was actually married to his father. He knew that things were bad when Jill and John were not even together, so we cannot figure out what he was thinking at all when he thought that he should go ahead and begin an affair with her when she was actually married to his father. It was not his finest moment.