Young and the Restless: Little Moments that Led to Big Changes

Young and the Restless fans are accustomed to big moments. The kind that stick with you for years to come. The kind that don’t mean much to anyone other than the fact that everyone changed in that instant, and that it will never change back. The fact that these are the big moments that change lives is what the fans of the show love. But it’s when things change just a little that we don’t know how to handle it. It’s the small moments in which the world seems so much more alive, so much more different, and so much like it will never be the same again. It’s the moments in which things are not the same, that they are not going to be all right, and that they need to change for the better that we realize things are not always big. Moments are sometimes unrecognizable until they are not. We think these moments weren’t, but now they are.
Sharon’s Diagnosis
Being diagnosed with cancer is not a happy moment. It is not a moment in which anything feels good and in which anyone is happy. This is not something that anyone loves or that anyone is happy about or wants, but this is an important moment for her in the way that her choices afterward told us so much. She chose not to tell anyone. She chose not to tell her friends or her family right away. She chose not to say anything to anyone until the doctor confirmed. Okay. We get that one. But, she also chose to tell Nick before she told anyone else, and we feel that this is one of the single most telling things she’s ever done in her life. It shows us he is her person. That they are meant to be together, and she is not meant to be with Rey. This was a pivotal moment we think will play into the future more than so many other things.
Jack and Nikki
The time that they realized that they could be together was a big one that didn’t seem that big at the time – everyone is always choosing someone and then choosing someone else and moving around like that, right? But this was more than that. This was a moment in which she made a choice. She chose to be with him over her husband, the man she vowed to love forever. And she continues to do this all the time. We think this moment that happens over and over means something big in that they are together for a reason, and that they are meant to be. We also think that they could not make it last because he could not give her a baby, but that is something that we will never know. We also think she went back to Victor because he could, and that was the most defining moment of her life. We honestly think Jack is her real love.
When Mariah Felt Attracted to Tessa the First Time
We don’t like Tessa, and we even find ourselves frustrated with Mariah and what she is doing to this woman these days, but we find ourselves very frustrated by so many things in this situation. We don’t think that Tessa is a good enough woman for Mariah, and we also feel that her current actions tell us that she’s also not that enthused about the way things are going for her either. But, it was that moment she felt that first spark. That first time she thought she might feel something more than just a bit of friendship for a woman that we remember. We didn’t think much of it at the time, but we have a feeling that this single moment is going to be one of the most defining in the history of the show at some point. Maybe not right now. Maybe not tomorrow. Maybe not for years. But there will come a day. A day when perhaps she wants kids. A day when her own mother realizes that she might not have grandkids because her daughter isn’t happy with Tessa or with her life. A day will come when this moment is everything pivotal.