Young and the Restless’ Most Memorable Moments of 2019

Young and the Restless fans know how much can change in a week, but that’s about all we have left until the new year is here and this year is done. So much has happened in Genoa City this year, and so many things have taken control of our lives and made is remember that they were big. So many moments were so shocking and so memorable that they stand out more than others, but what moments do you feel stood out the most? As the year closes and a new one opens, we thought we might take a look back at the most memorable moments this year has to offer. We do think that some of them are a bit more shocking than others, but we want to know if you have more to add to the list.
Adam’s Return
We knew it was coming for many years, but it was starting to seem like maybe it wasn’t. Maybe he would not come back. Maybe he would not be there. Maybe he would not make things right in the world of his family, but the fact that Victor knew he was alive and the way that he came back was what we were looking for. He’s back, we knew it, we feel it, and we are all happy to have him causing drama again. It stood out to us because everyone was miserable when he returned, and that’s not how you might assume it should go.
Victor’s Death
The moment we found out that the mustache was dead was a horrible moment for everyone. Of course, he was not dead and he was planning this and living with this on his own, and that’s a thing we do expect. However, his family and his friends had no clue, and their heartbreak and misery was too much for us to bear. They were so upset and so crushed and so unhappy, and his daughter took it so hard that he was gone. It was hard to watch, and we felt for them. They might not get along with him most of the time, but it’s clear that they do love him and want to spend more time with him.
Neil’s Death
The moment that truly shocked us was the moment that he died. We knew it was coming because he died in real life. Kristoff St. John died in the beginning of the year, and we didn’t see it coming. He wasn’t sick. He wasn’t someone who lived a super long life. It was a shocking tragedy, and the aftermath of his real-life death was shocking and upsetting and completely heartbreaking. This moment sticks out to us so much because the grief and the pain we saw on the screen was real – it was not acting. These people were forced to show their grief and their pain through the fictional death of a fictional character while actually grieving the death of a man who they all loved, admired, and respected so much in real life. Their memorial was raw, heartbreaking, and it was a moment we will never forget no matter how many more years go by. He’s a very missed man, and he was a very loved man.
Billy’s Personalities
We should mention that it is not so much his secondary personality that surprises us and sticks out to us so much as it is the fact that he was with Victoria when this all went down, and they were trying to make things work. Except, she didn’t really pay much attention to him or let his situation bother her in any capacity. That is what really bothered us the most, and we are just not all that happy about it. We were shocked that she just let it go and he was left on his own and there was no real help for him. That stood out to us so much because we think that this kind of situation happens all the time, and we feel that it’s probably pretty relatable. Maybe not so much that people are living with second personalities, but that they are struggling with themselves and no one pays any attention or offers any help.