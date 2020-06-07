Young and the Restless Most Played Out Story Lines

Young and the Restless fans have noticed that a lot of other fans are a little less than thrilled about the way the writers are doing things around here. Some people are upset that the very talented Doug Davidson is not getting enough air time or any stories that are at all interesting or relevant. Some are upset that the writers removed certain actors and actresses from the show. Others are upset because everything is basically just the same thing over and over throughout the years. They’re hoping that writers can use this time that they are not working to come up with some things that are just better, more interesting, more exciting, just more than it is right now. So, while we cannot write the show for them, we can suggest a few story lines that we believe have been a bit played out and overdone over the years as a sort of ‘don’t do this again’ situation.
Back from the Dead
Okay, okay. We love when people come back from the dead when we’ve missed them so much, but it happens so much that we are bored with it. We are a little bit over things like seeing Adam die and come back and seeing Jack die and come back and seeing Victor die and come back and seeing JT die and come back. It’s all a bit much for us, and we’d like to suggest they actually either just not kill anyone off anymore or really make an impact by actually just doing it.
Is That My Baby Drama
If you don’t know if it’s your baby, it’s a problem. But, that happens all the time and everywhere. We’d especially like to see all the people in the Abbott family who have Dina for a mother stop with this. That woman is not making herself look very good at all when she has to tell her kids that their father could be John, or Bob, or Steven, or Jason, or Bobby, or Sam, or anyone else who is a male who existed that one week that one year. She’s seriously admitted that she was around the block more than a time or two in all of three or four days more than once with all of her kids. Like, Dina, just stay faithful or don’t be married, girl.
Friends with Benefits
In theory, it’s not a problem. But, in this show, it’s a problem. It’s a problem because no one seems to have friends with benefits unless they also have a significant other. We love a friends with benefits situation if you can get one, and we’d like to see these people work their FWB situations to the best of their ability. We have no problem with that. We just have a problem with that when you’re in a romantic relationship with someone else and also FWBing other people. We are looking at you Nick and Phyllis and most of your time together. We are also looking at just about everyone else around here, if we are being honest.
Victor’s Deep Dark Secrets
All right. We love a deep dark secret that will rock the nation and change the game for everyone, but must it always be something that Victor said or did or whatever? Does this man always have to be a mess of his own accord? Does he always have to have some deep dark secret that just managed to never come out in 40 years that will come out this year a few weeks after yet another deep dark secret came out? It’s all a bit much.
Switching Partners
These people like to get with someone, switch for the same someone else, and switch back like it’s their job. It’s not. There is nothing about this we like. Nikki with Victor. Nikki with Jack. Victor with Nikki. Victor with Sharon. Victor with Nikki. Victor with Ashley. You guys…it’s clearly not working for any of you at any point, so let’s call this one a day and move on from it, all right? It’s a bit much for us as a whole. We’d like to point that one out to you right now. Thanks for listening.