Young and the Restless Niktor Theme Week: Ashley’s Role In Their Relationship

Young and the Restless fans are seeing all things Nikki and Victor this week on Theme Week, and we are not mad about it. Yesterday, we got to see a little bit of their history when they first met and they were falling in love with one another. She was a prostitute from the wrong side of the tracks, and he was a wealthy businessman who changed her life and helped her develop into the woman she was always meant to be. It was fun to watch and to reminisce about some of their love from earlier on in their days of getting to know one another. Today, we get to see them deal with the biggest drama in their lives, and that is Ashley Abbot. The only other person to get in their way as much as her brother, Jack, who was married to Nikki for some time between her marriages to Victor. This is a day when Nikki is going to consider being with Victor again now that Ashley is out of the way, so we thought we might go back and look at some important moments that Ashley was involved in with Victor.
She Was Married to Victor
These two were very serious about one another, and there is nothing that could have stopped them. There is nothing about them that would have ever worked, but they had two marriages that did seem to make them happy for a minute. They were married for three years from 1990 to 1993. They were then married again in 2009. They didn’t work out either time, but that’s only because he was truly in love with Nikki all that time.
She Stole His Sperm
One might say that she’s a little obsessed with Victor, and that might be what caused so many of their issues. She was not merely in love with him or with him for a good reason like that. She latched onto him and wanted to be with him because she was just that crazy and obsessed, and that is something that doesn’t go really well in the grand scheme of things. But, this is something that will change the game. You see, she stole Victor’s sperm from a sperm bank. She wanted to have his baby so badly, and it didn’t work out for her before. She wanted to be with him, to have his kids, and to be a family. Somewhere deep down in her heart, she felt that getting pregnant could absolutely make that happen for her. Unfortunately, that did not work. She did get pregnant, and that caused some big issues.
She decided, at that time, to lie about it. She let everyone think that the baby was her husband’s (Brad) and that they were raising Abby together. But, when she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer a few years later, she decided she had to come clean and tell the truth about Abby’s real father. It was a moment that caused a lot of pain for everyone.
Victor Was Blamed for her Unborn Baby’s Death
After she was able to share the truth about her baby being Victor’s and she did not die of Breast Cancer, the truth was not setting anyone free. She was married to Brad, but that ultimately led to some big marital issues. Imagine thinking you had a baby with your wife and raising her for many years only to find out that your wife knew all along that this baby was not yours. Brad Carlton was not happy, and that caused issues. They were on the brink of a divorce when she decided to sleep with him. She got pregnant, and that brought them back together. Sadly, though, she was stressed out and left town for a while to clear her head. On her way home, she was involved in a car accident that terminated her pregnancy. This caused things to be blamed on Victor, but that was a horrible moment for her and for her husband. They didn’t work out after that.