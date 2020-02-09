Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Reunions We’d Like to See This Year

Young and the Restless Reunions We’d Like to See This Year

2 mins ago

Young and the Restless couples know that February is the month of love, and we are hoping that it brings some romance for some couples in Genoa City. But, perhaps not the same couples you might want to see getting their romance on. We have some very specific couples we’d like to see make things work, and they are all older couples who have already been together at one point or another. We want love, but we want old love burning again. We want some reconciliations. We want some current couples to end what they have going on, to get back with the people we think are made for them, and we want to see it happen right now. Honestly, we don’t ask for much.

Phyllis and Jack

Honestly, they are two of our favorites. They are both powerful and they are both accustomed to getting what they want. They both like the finer things in life. They both like the power that comes with being the people that they are. They both like a lot of things, and those things make them feel good about their lives. We want more of them, from them, and for them. They have a chance to be with one another, but only if she can get over trying to ruin the lives of Abby and Chance for a chance with a man who is clearly nowhere near as into her as she is into him. It’s not working for them, and she doesn’t see that. She seems to be incapable of seeing that, to be quite honest. Let’s get her back to Jack.

Summer and Kyle

They were never together in an official capacity, but they are closer than anyone else, and they know this. Their friendship has always been so much more than just a simple friendship, and we’d like to see them make this work. We would like to see them make things happen, make things official, and make things go right in their lives. We’d like to see them make this situation one that works for them, and we know that his marriage is not working. Lola is just not the girl for him, and the fact that she insists on being a close friend with a man who makes her husband feel unhappy and uncomfortable means she’s just not mature enough to be involved in a marriage in any capacity.

Lily and Cane

We know, we know. He’s been nothing short of bad to her the past few years what with all the cheating and whatnot. But, there is so much that they are so good about. They are great parents to their kids. They are very sweet when they are together. They are always happier when they are together, and we think that Cane has been learning more than a few lessons over the years. We think that her leaving him and taking off has been a big wakeup call for him, and we think that maybe he’s had the appropriate amount of time to figure out that he did a very wrong, very ugly, very hurtful thing. We think that she should make him work hard for it, but we also think that he should work for it. We think that they have a chance to make things work, but only if they are willing to try it on for size.

Sharon and Nick

We didn’t think we’d want to see them together. It’s been a while since we thought about them making a good couple, but we think we are back to it. We think that with her cancer diagnosis and the many things she has going on in her life, she needs someone who knows her, who is familiar with her, and who has always been protective of her even if he’s the one who hurt her in the past. We think that they have a bond that no one else has, even if they cannot make it work together. We’d like to see this bring them closer. She and Rey are just not a good couple, and he’s always been better with Sharon than with anyone else. We want to see this work.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

A Hannah Montana TV Prequel is On the Way
Doctor Who Season 12
Doctor Who is Having Its Worst Year Since 1986: Ouch
This New Skittles Commercial Completely Freaked us Out
Outmatched
Why FOX Show “Outmatched” Should Never See a Season 2
Marriage Story
Five Movies You Should Watch if You Liked Marriage Story
James Gunn Says Main Characters Should Die in the MCU and he’s Right
The Hardest Thing about Playing Harley Quinn According to Margot Robbie
Oscars 2020: There Is No Best Supporting Actress Race without Jennifer Lopez
Here’s How You Can Watch Cory Feldman’s New Tell-All Documentary
Johnny Depp Fans Want Amber Heard Axed from Movies for a While
How Do You Feel About This New WandaVision Theory?
Kayla Tausche
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kayla Tausche
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen