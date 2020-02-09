Young and the Restless Reunions We’d Like to See This Year

Young and the Restless couples know that February is the month of love, and we are hoping that it brings some romance for some couples in Genoa City. But, perhaps not the same couples you might want to see getting their romance on. We have some very specific couples we’d like to see make things work, and they are all older couples who have already been together at one point or another. We want love, but we want old love burning again. We want some reconciliations. We want some current couples to end what they have going on, to get back with the people we think are made for them, and we want to see it happen right now. Honestly, we don’t ask for much.
Phyllis and Jack
Honestly, they are two of our favorites. They are both powerful and they are both accustomed to getting what they want. They both like the finer things in life. They both like the power that comes with being the people that they are. They both like a lot of things, and those things make them feel good about their lives. We want more of them, from them, and for them. They have a chance to be with one another, but only if she can get over trying to ruin the lives of Abby and Chance for a chance with a man who is clearly nowhere near as into her as she is into him. It’s not working for them, and she doesn’t see that. She seems to be incapable of seeing that, to be quite honest. Let’s get her back to Jack.
Summer and Kyle
They were never together in an official capacity, but they are closer than anyone else, and they know this. Their friendship has always been so much more than just a simple friendship, and we’d like to see them make this work. We would like to see them make things happen, make things official, and make things go right in their lives. We’d like to see them make this situation one that works for them, and we know that his marriage is not working. Lola is just not the girl for him, and the fact that she insists on being a close friend with a man who makes her husband feel unhappy and uncomfortable means she’s just not mature enough to be involved in a marriage in any capacity.
Lily and Cane
We know, we know. He’s been nothing short of bad to her the past few years what with all the cheating and whatnot. But, there is so much that they are so good about. They are great parents to their kids. They are very sweet when they are together. They are always happier when they are together, and we think that Cane has been learning more than a few lessons over the years. We think that her leaving him and taking off has been a big wakeup call for him, and we think that maybe he’s had the appropriate amount of time to figure out that he did a very wrong, very ugly, very hurtful thing. We think that she should make him work hard for it, but we also think that he should work for it. We think that they have a chance to make things work, but only if they are willing to try it on for size.
Sharon and Nick
We didn’t think we’d want to see them together. It’s been a while since we thought about them making a good couple, but we think we are back to it. We think that with her cancer diagnosis and the many things she has going on in her life, she needs someone who knows her, who is familiar with her, and who has always been protective of her even if he’s the one who hurt her in the past. We think that they have a bond that no one else has, even if they cannot make it work together. We’d like to see this bring them closer. She and Rey are just not a good couple, and he’s always been better with Sharon than with anyone else. We want to see this work.