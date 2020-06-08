Young and the Restless: Romance Week

Young and the Restless fans are a little bit more than excited about this week as it is bringing the actual heat. This is the week they are referring to as Romance Week, and we cannot think of anything more appropriate than seeing a week of romance and excitement for these people. It’s going to be amazing, and we are all here for it. Today is taking us all the way back to 1986, by the way. It’s a long time, but we also think it’s going to be a good time. This is a day when things are going to take a serious turn for the better, and we cannot wait. Days are going to be good this week with this kind of romance. Today, we see that Victor is going to romance Ashley. Nikki is going to find that Matt would like to wine her, dine her, and get to know her a lot better, and John is going to find out that he has a lot going on in his mind when it comes to Joanna. There’s going to be some serious heat, and we think you might want to turn down the AC. Here’s looking at some of our favorite couples over the years.
Nikki and Victor
They are always our favorite, and why not? They are so good for one another in such a bad way. They bring out the best, the worst, and all the in between when it comes to one another. They haven’t always had the best of luck when it comes to being a couple who is in love and happy, but they have had some luck with some things that work for them. They’ve had a moment or two when we’ve seen then really get their lives in order and make it work, and they’ve been pretty good. What we like is that they always put their family first, even when they don’t put their family first. Victor will throw them under the bus like it’s his job, but then turn around and protect them like nothing else.
John and Gloria
Let’s be honest. We just love Gloria. We love her, and we loved the drama she brought to the screen when she came into town and married the elder Abbott and made the rest of his kids lose their minds. She caused so much more drama than just about anyone else in that family, and we loved her spitfire attitude about all of it. And, through it all, John really did seem smitten with her. He did kill a man to protect her, so that is something we think counts in the grand scheme of love and whatnot.
Nick and Phyllis
These two have more chemistry than just about anyone. They always find it, too. They are always so casual about it, but we think that there is so much more to their feelings than we think. They have a way of always making it back to one another despite whatever is going on in their lives, and they always make it hot. They have a unique situation what with the fact that they have a daughter together and they are always arguing, but it always works. We think this has a lot to do with Phyllis and the fact that she literally just does not care what anyone thinks of her or what they are up to as long as she is getting her way. She’s not bothered by Nick being with other women when they are casual, and that’s a big thing, too.
Sharon and Nick
They have always been sweet for one another. If only they could stop that whole thing where they continuously sleep with other people when they are together. It’s a real problem for them, but we think that if they could figure out a way to make that stop, there would probably be a lot less drama between them. That’s just our opinion, though. Additionally, while we do like them a lot, we have to say that we aren’t sure they are our favorite of couples. We actually really like the chemistry with Phyllis and Nick, if we are being completely honest.