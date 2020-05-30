Young and the Restless: Rounding Out Our Top Five Villains

Young and the Restless inspired everyone this past week with all the villains and the ugly behavior of so many, and we are not mad about that. In fact, we kind of love that. We do love what it meant, how it worked out, and what it made us do. It made us go back into our archives and find our favorite villains in every soap opera on the air right now. We got to go back and look at some seriously bad behavior, and that is some of the best. We loved Villains week in Genoa City. It was nothing short of fun, but we didn’t get to see some of our favorites. We admit that people like Kevin and Gloria do top our list of bad guys all around, but we also know that there are more that the show simply did not have time to air. So, we thought we might go back in time and take a look at our favorites. They are bad, but let us know if we missed someone.
Sheila Carter
We did get to see her, but we thought we’d mention she is one of our favorites. She did some of the ugliest things around all because she was in love with a man who was not in love with her. They do say that people do some crazy things for love, but this is something that really does baffle us in a way that we aren’t sure we can put into words. This is almost too much, but she didn’t feel that way. In fact, she didn’t feel that way in two cities throughout her life.
JT Hellstrom
He was not always a bad guy. He was a man who had some issues, but when he came back and left Mac, he wasn’t the same. He was, at first. He came into Victoria’s life to love her and be with her and to show her how much care he has, but things did not work out for him in the long run. You see, he ended up abusing her, hurting her, and doing horrible things that made us feel anger and hatred for him. Maybe because his level of villain was on the same par as real life. He wasn’t doing the fake soap stuff that we know and love. He was doing what so many men do to women in the real world, and it cut deep with people.
Chloe Mitchell
She’s changed her ways, allegedly. She’s having another baby with Kevin right now, but doesn’t it work out so well to have these two together? They both did some horrible things in the past, and they seem to have found some love and happiness with one another, right? But, she’s ugly in her ways because she’s among the sneakiest of the sneaky. She does horrible things to people and then pretends she didn’t even know it was wrong, and that’s dangerous like nothing else around here.
Victor Newman
We know that he will forever go down in history as Genoa City’s worst of the worst, but he’s so good at it. He will take you down, cut you off, and change your world in a moment. What makes him so dangerous is that he can love you and still do that to you. Whether it’s his wife, kids, grandkids, whatever; he has no problem taking you down and ruining your life if you cross him. He’s not paternal like that, but he will do anything to protect his kids from others. Just not from himself.
Ashley Abbott
Ashley is not always someone people consider a villain, but we consider her one. She did some horrible things over the years, including stealing husbands, sperm, babies, and she even took it upon herself to tell her brother that he is not the heir to his father’s fortune by faking some documents and making him think that his father was not his father. She’s dark in some ways, and that’s amazing. She’s a little crazy, though, which makes her a bit more dangerous. She doesn’t always think first, and that’s sometimes the biggest issue in her life; and impulsive people are dangerous.