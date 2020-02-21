Young and the Restless Spoilers: A Party Crasher Ruins Everything

Young and the Restless fans cannot believe it’s been a solid week of celebration without anything major going down. All these people who cannot get along on a random day are now in the middle of the beautiful Gala that Nikki is hosting, and they are all being kind and happy and helpful and they are having a good time. It’s all good stuff for us, and we cannot believe it. There’s so much beauty here and there are so many people who are happy to help Victor celebrate the time that he has spent in this world. He’s been making it all work so long now, and seeing all these people here is a beautiful thing. Even people like Jack are here, and he’s even gotten gifts and surprises and things like that from the people who are in his family.
It’s been a good week of low key over the top celebration, and nothing has gone wrong. Most of us are very honestly surprised by that in some way. There is never a party around here in which people are actually happy, having a good time, and actually enjoying themselves. This is a very rare and interesting situation, and we cannot be sure it will last that much longer. Even Adam is hopeful that he and his father can let the past remain in the past as they get over this and move on with their lives. We don’t know that his idea is going to work out, but we can see that he is honestly someone who is happy and wiling to try this out to see if it does work to his advantage. We like it, and we don’t mind it one bit, to be very honest.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
Fun Fact: @EBraeden gave @JoshuaMorrowYR some very important life advice! #YR pic.twitter.com/MTAbYfnDhG
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 20, 2020
How fun is this?
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
For 40 years he’s been making Victor Newman into a legend, and he’s just getting started. 👊 Don’t miss @EBraeden’s 40th anniversary tribute Wednesday on #YR! pic.twitter.com/OdtNSqAxmL
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 12, 2020
It looks like all good things must come to an end, and today appears to be the day that this happens. For one, we are going to find out that Abby now knows what Phyllis did. She knows that she got Chelsea to sell her shares of the business to her so that she can be in control and so that Phyllis doesn’t do what she needs to do, which is share what she knows about Adam and Chance. Abby is not happy, and she is going to share this with Phyllis at the party for her father. Nick and Phyllis are going to share a kiss, but we do not know if this is going to happen before or after he finds out what she did from his sister, Abby, and assumes that she’s been up to no good as usual. Naturally, no one knows the entire story yet, so this is going to cause some issues.
Finally, there will be a guest who arrives at the party without an invitation. Nothing like a party crasher, right? But, the problem is that this is not just any guest. This is not someone who is merely looking for a few cocktails and an open bar situation. This is a person who has nothing good to share or do, and this is a party that is about to be crashed. This crash means that some bad things are going to happen, and that’s a problem for everyone. This is not good news for the family, and it’s not going to end well for anyone who is involved in any of this.
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.