Young and the Restless Spoilers: Abby and Chance’s Romance Heats Up

Young and the Restless fans are always up for a little drama, and we know that Nikki is about to bring some. She might be the kind of woman who always has something going on that might make the world a little less exciting than it is, but she’s got to deliver some news that will not make someone happy. It’s bad news, and we know that she does not enjoy bringing this kind of news to those who have to hear it, but she is going to do it and she will at least try to do this in a way that doesn’t upset anyone more than they need to be upset. Amanda is definitely a woman who has some life issues ahead of her, too. She’s decided that getting rid of her thing with Billy is a good idea – not that it stopped him from ending things with Victoria anyway, so she was a bit late on that one – but she’s also finding that her past is back.
She thought, at least we think she thought, that her past might catch up to her in some capacity, that things would be so much better for her in some way if she just ran away, took her problems and left them behind, and tried to start over somewhere new, but it did not work for her. It did not work because she’s not that kind of person and things always have a way of catching back up to her. Sadly for her and the life she thought she might lead in Genoa City, it all came rushing back to her yesterday, and now she has to face the consequences of her actions and the many things she didn’t think she’d have to face for her sordid past.
What's Happening on Young and the Restless
What's Next on Young and the Restless
Victor might not want to see Billy with his daughter, but he is also not a man who likes to see his daughter hurt because of this man. It’s a catch 22 for him. He hates Billy – always has – but he also hates seeing his daughter hurt. His idea was that it would be Victoria who ended things with him and that she would be stronger and better for it, but that’s not what happened. Billy decided to pack his stuff, head out, and make a mess of her life, and now Victor is left to pick up the pieces that his daughter is currently in. So, no one will be surprised to hear that he is about to put this man on notice and make things a total mess for everyone. It’s a situation, and we get it. We get that it’s going to be a thing, and we appreciate that, too.
Then, there’s Abby, who is going to indulge herself in a little romance with Chance, who we assume is not going to tell her a thing about what happened with Phyllis. He might not think that it’s important to share this with her as they are not exclusive and it might just make her upset, and he doesn’t seem to want her to feel that way. But, there’s more to this than meets the eye, too, and we cannot help but notice that a few things aren’t working for him. They will have some romance, but will it all work out for them? We really don’t know.
