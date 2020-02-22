Young and the Restless Spoilers: Abby Feels Cornered

Young and the Restless fans thought we could get through the entire week without any drama, but we should all know better by now. The week was as good one with all that was so good at the gala. Nikki threw the most beautiful party, and we all enjoyed getting to see so many familiar faces together in one room making so many positive changes. We loved getting to see that there were so many wonderful things to share in the life that is Victor, and we loved getting to see some of his own kids get together and share a wonderful gift with him. Everything was wonderful and seamless, and we enjoyed every bit of it. We liked it, we didn’t find much issue with it, an we thought that it was very good, and we were horrified and saddened when it all ended.
We didn’t want to see things go downhill, but that is how it goes. Phyllis is making some demands of her own. Chelsea was forced to sign over her part of the company. Nick and Phyllis shared a kiss, and so many other things happened, too. We think that it’s all going to turn into a beautiful situation for those who are involved, but we also know that we don’t know much more than just that. We can see things getting better, of course, but there is always so much more to this than meets the eye. A party crasher came in to make a mess of things, and we all saw that one coming. It’s what happens in Genoa City, and we all know that. We all know that things like this happen all the time, and that things like this will never change, but that is what makes this such a good thing.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
Adam is making it official 💍 #YR pic.twitter.com/XGrRKsVo9G
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 20, 2020
Oh goodness.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
The Newman Enterprises gala continues today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/p4au4Nd3fY
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 21, 2020
Victor is not happy that his party was ruined, and that mean he is about to do a very Victor thing. He has an ultimatum to deliver, and nothing is about to stand in his way of doing just that. He’s a man who is not happy with the way that the people in his life are acting right now, and he is making sure that they know what will happen if they don’t get this situation handled. They are in the middle of a big thing, and it will not get better if they don’t get control of it right now. This means that some things might just make a big mistake in the grand scheme of things but there is not a thing that will work out otherwise for those around them. Jack has a gesture to make for Ashley, but that’s not something we are strangers about seeing. There’s always something, right?
Then there is the fact that Abby is feeling very cornered with the way things are going. She’s not happy about this, but it is what it is. Here’s a young woman who thought she might finally be putting herself together once and for all, and now things are taking a turn. Nikki is not going to be happy when she finally makes a connection that she did not see coming. It’s unexpected, and she will be shocked when she finally figures it out. But, how shocked? Enough to fix it or enough to actually make a change and do what needs to be done herself? We aren’t sure.
