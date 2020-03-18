Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam and Victor Converse

Young and the Restless fans aren’t sure how to focus on things right now. For example, we don’t know what is about to happen with the situation with Jill. She learned that Collin is now stealing and laundering money through the Chancellor Industries business, and that is nothing short of a totally big deal. She’s got so much to worry about and so many things going on in her life, though, that we just don’t know what to do about things. For now, though, we also think that there are a lot of people who have a lot of things going on in their lives. We know, for example, that Mariah is facing some choices. She’s got a job offer and an invitation to go to a concert that is interesting to her, but she’s also got a lot of problems in her life in terms of everyone being up in the air about all things.
She’s also got a mess on her hands right now. She’s in the middle of the end of her relationship, and it’s her fault. We didn’t see that one coming, but it did. Then there is all that is going on with Jack, who has to keep Theo under control. Kyle was more than a little right about him, and we all know it. We knew this from the start, too, but we really know this now. There is so much he didn’t believe when Kyle told him, and we think he now regrets that in a big way. We get it, but what will happen to everyone else around here right now? We don’t know, we can’t say, and we are just not sure how this will end with Kyle and Theo and Jack. It might be fine, and it might not.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Phyllis is a woman who is good at covering her tracks because she has always been someone who has to do this in her life. She is someone who has a long list of things that she has to do and that she has to focus on, and she’s not happy with anything other than the fact that she has to do this. She’s got to make sure she’s not caught, that no one knows she did what she did, and that she’s going to be just fine. She’s got a mess to deal with, but she’s handling it quite well. For now, she’s going to be all right in her way of thinking. She’s going to handle this in her own capacity if she can. Adam is going to ask his father some questions that put Victor on notice. He’s not sure why Adam is asking these, what this means, and how this will work. He’s suspicious, though, and that is all we can think about right now.
On the other side of things, we also know that there is a lot going on with more than just that. We know that Amanda is going to continue to talk to Nate about her life before she came to Genoa City, and she’s going to make it a mission to be with Billy as often as they can. They are in the middle of exploring what they might have with one another, but they are also in the middle of figuring this out while she’s also confiding in another man. There is a lot happening.
