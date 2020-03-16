Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam Questions His Father

Young and the Restless fans had a lot of emotions to deal with last week. First, Nikki and Sharon bonded a bit over her illness. They have not seen eye-to-eye in a long while, and it was a beautiful thing for us to see them in this moment. They had a lot to deal with, a lot to handle, and they seemed okay with it. They were not happy with some of the things that were going on in their lives, but they did seem to get through it. Nikki is worried so much about her daughter, and she’s not sure how to help her. We are basically all watching her step so far outside her comfort zone that none of us know how to help her or what to do to ease her mind or her pain. It’s hard to watch her like this. But, she’s gong to get through.
Chelsea is tired of the past. It’s never served her well, so she’s just not that into it. She’s not having a good time with it. She’s not in the best place with it. She is just not happy with it. She’s got a lot going on in her life that has her upset, but she’s also not sure how to focus on any of that. She’s not exactly living her very best life right now, and she’s looking to the future, putting the past behind her, and moving on. We are very much appreciating her effort to do that, and we are here for it. Adam is still not sure why everyone is hating on him and his decisions, and why they continuously question all that he is up to, but we get it. We see it, and we feel that from him. It’s a bit much, too.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
.@YandR_CBS star @sharonlcase has dazzled on Daytime for over 25 years!
Check out some of our favorite photos from the set and get to know her better in this mini interview. 👉 https://t.co/TyZU6wd5mp #SharonNewman #YR #CBS #CBSWatch pic.twitter.com/lNIjnQqXPT
— Watch! Magazine (@CBSWatch) March 11, 2020
Happy anniversary to Sharon!
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
This week on #YR, Billy and Amanda explore their relationship while Adam fights for the Newman Enterprises CEO chair. Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/G5V0glppL3
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 8, 2020
It looks like this week is going to be bring some more drama directly related to Amanda as it happens. She’s going to open up to someone about her past and her life, the mistakes she’s made and the many things she’s dealing with. And, this time it is not Billy. She’s already opened up to him more than she should have, and now she’s going to do the same thing to Nate. She’s going to share with him all her life stories and all that she is dealing with, and we are left wondering why she has no female friends? What is her particular issue with them and their lives? We don’t get it, and we are not all that on board with her. She’s a mess, and she needs to get her life in order.
Adam is tired of being questioned. He has a lot going on in his life he is telling people that he is trying to fix, and he is not going to have any of this nonsense going on. But, he is also feeling the need to turn the tables a bit. He’s got some questions of his own about the past, and he’s heading to his father to ask those as the week goes on. He’s not sure a few things are adding up right now, and he wants to know why. Why are things not making any sense? Why are they not handling things well in life? why? He has questions, and we can assume that his father won’t give the answers.
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.