Young and the Restless Spoilers: All About Isabella

Young and the Restless fans can see that it is a new week filled with Romance, and that’s all we can ask for. It was a fun show to watch yesterday, and today is another. Today, we are going back to 2001. It’s not as far back as 1986 by any means, but it’s 19 years ago. That means a lot has happened, a lot will happen, and many people will find that they forgot so much of what happened in this time. For example, did you realize that this is the time when Nick and Sharon decided to heat off to a far-away place to spend some quality time with one another? These were also the days that the lovely Eva Longoria was part of the show playing Isabella. She did all she could in those days to keep Paul from being with Christine, and she was not about to allow anyone to stop her. Let’s refresh ourselves with the life that Isabella lived around here.
She was Not Stable
One of the most notable things about Isabella is that she was mentally ill. She had a lot of issues, and they were not widely discussed. She’s been described as full of anger, upset, and crazy. She’s a nutjob and she’s complex and she’s someone who brought some serious drama to the table. We appreciate that about her, and we thought she did the job as an actress so well. It takes a lot to be this crazy and to act like this, and she did a lovely job of it.
Her Issues
The biggest issue – aside from her mental health – was her love of Paul Williams. She was so into him, and he was just not that into her. He was into her enough to sleep with her and impregnate her at some point when they met, but he was not that into her that he was able to leave his lovely wife for her. He was married to Christine at the time, and he cheated on her. He tried his hardest to ensure she would never find out that he did this, but she eventually found it. Isabella made sure she found out. She did, after all, go on to have a baby with him. Her baby was Ricky.
Her Rocky Past
These two met when she came into his office and wanted help figuring out what to do about her own husband. He was not a nice man, and she needed a place to go to stay safe from him. This didn’t work out for them because when he offered her shelter and to take care of her, she clearly fell for him. He was drawn to her, and that’s when they slept together. He wasn’t all that happy, though, when he figured out that part of her story included being a high paid call girl and that she wasn’t quite honest with him about the many things going on in her life. There’s a long list of issues going on around here, and that’s a problem.
She Lied About the Baby
She wasn’t ready to be with Paul when she found out she was pregnant, but she was happy to let Michael think that he was the father of her baby. He had money, and he was happy to pay for her life and give her what she wanted. During this time, Christine had already walked in on her husband kissing Isabella, and he’d then become a lot closer to his ex, Lauren, and was somehow trying to keep it up with three women at one time. This was a time when Paul was a bit of a pig and people were not all that happy with him, but we loved all that he had to bring during this time. It’s during times like this when we all get to see what kind of amazing stories writers once gave Paul that we find ourselves feeling like he needs better, more, so much more. He’s so good, and we are so good with that. But, he’s not been given a lick of anything positive in his own life lately. We hope they come back soon with more for him.