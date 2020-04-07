Young and the Restless Spoilers: Amanda Asks Nate Out

Young and the Restless fans know that Theo’s entire plan is falling apart. He wants to take over Jabot, but they aren’t going to let him. They know that he is up to no good, and Jack is not going to do well with this, so he’s doing something to manage this on his own. He’s issued a challenge for both Theo and Kyle, and he knows that Kyle is going to come out on top of this one. He is aware of what is going on in their lives, and he is ready to take this down. But, Theo is unaware that this entire situation is going on. He’s not sure how his plan continues to fall apart or how this will work for him, but he’s sure that he has to do what he can to make this situation work, and he will do what he can to take down Kyle.
On the other side of things, we also saw that there is a good chance that Jill is not going to do something very nice. It might look like she is when she reached out to someone in her life and extended an olive branch, but we don’t think that she means it or that it is what it is. She is someone who has a plan, and her plan is to take down the people who did what they did, and this may just be a part of her plan and a part of what is going on in her life. She’s got a lot going on, and we aren’t sure how to focus on that other than to try and read between the lines to see what she’s doing and how she plans on making this work for her. It’s got to be a plan.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
Victor and Nikki's wedding day brings romance, surprise guests and danger for the residents of Genoa City. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yELyv9rLaI #YR pic.twitter.com/1zbwYWmFAk
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 4, 2020
Just so fun to relive.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Jack takes control while Victor folds to Adam this week on #YR. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/kLSgqULhkv
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 4, 2020
We all know that Abby and Chance are working very hard to ensure that they have some things to deal with in their lives. They have to take down Phyllis, and they do know that there is a lot more going on than just this. They are doing what they can to make sure she is held accountable for her actions and what she did, but they aren’t going to get her to fall apart. She’s Phyllis. She doesn’t fall apart. She does what she needs to do, she moves on, and she is someone who is going to figure them out. She always does. She’s already figuring them out, but that’s what she’s about. She knows that they have a new plan, and she is putting it to bed. She’s done. She’s not doing this any longer.
Amanda did some things. She asked Nate out on a date, even though she’s not nearly where she needs to be to date someone else. She just decided she would allow Billy to spend some time with her and to be with her, and there is nothing she’s doing that we feel is okay. She is confused, she needs to figure things out, and she needs to get this situation under control. We don’t know what else is going to happen here, but we know that there is a lot that might be important to everyone in that manner. She’s asked him out, Victoria went back to work, and Sharon is falling apart. This is just the beginning.
