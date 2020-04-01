Young and the Restless Spoilers: Amanda Faces Another Issue

Young and the Restless fans are not sure what Phyllis knows and does not know about what Abby and Chance are up to. They are working on putting a plan in motion that will take her down and change her life, but that might not work out well for them. They are always thinking ahead, yet she is always still ahead. She can manage that from a mile away, and we know this. Phyllis is one of the smartest and savviest women in Genoa City, and we feel that if she put her mind to good and honest use, she would be unstoppable at some point. But, she doesn’t do that. She puts herself in the kinds of situations that make her feel as if she’s got more going on that just that, but it’s a thing. She’s got to figure this one out for herself.
On that note, Chelsea is another woman who could probably do some great things if she stopped trying to control the lives of all around her and she stopped trying to do bad things. If she did the right and good things she can do, she’d also be unstoppable. But, for now, she’s causing some drama as she and Adam work on things that are in their own future. They tried it one way and that did not work, and now they are trying things another way to see if those do work. And, what does this mean for everyone else? We don’t know. We just don’t know. There’s a lot that might happen here, but she is doing what she feels she needs to do to get her own way and to keep him from getting into trouble, and it’s causing a but of a rukus in the world they live in.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
There’s a new addition to the #YR family! Please join us in congratulating @Theehendrickson for the birth of her beautiful baby girl. 💕 pic.twitter.com/lp61iBtsgF
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 28, 2020
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Will Nick and Phyllis hit the brakes on their relationship? Plus, Adam has a special delivery for Victor. You won't want to miss #YR this week! pic.twitter.com/ixDszlZGTP
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 29, 2020
Phyllis and Nick have some decisions to make. They have no idea what is going on behind their backs, so they are dealing with what they are dealing with. They don’t know Abby and Chance are working on taking them down, but that’s all right. It’s going to be just the two of them, Nick and Phyllis, working hard on things that they need to handle. They are working on getting their own lives in order, and they have a plan for that one. They have to figure out what is up, how it will work, and what is happening around here. They make a decision, and we hear it might be one that shocks everyone they know. But, we could be wrong about that – of course.
Then there is Amanda. She has some situations that require a lot more than she thought possible. But, this is a situation that she has to focus on. She has to make a decision, and that decision is going to send her into a place where she has to take a chance. She has to take a chance to get this right, to do this, and to make it all okay. She’s having some big things happening, none of which will change anything about her except the fact that she’s going to need to learn to protect herself first and foremost in her life. It’s all she’s got left. If she cannot do that, she’s going to have to go back to her old life, and she’s not willing to do that ever again, and who could blame her?
