Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Amanda Opens up to Billy

9 mins ago

Young and the Restless fans are just sad for Sharon. She’s keeping this horrible secret to herself, which we kind of get. We get it since she’s not yet seen her doctor to confirm. She’s made the appointment, but she’s not sharing it with anyone. She’s already decided to lie to her daughter about it, and she’s not telling Rey where she is going. We can see that he will find out she’s got an appointment somewhere that she doesn’t seem to want to talk about, and we think that he will find that a bit suspicious. He won’t like it, and he will think that there are some lies and some things going on that he doesn’t like. He might assume that they have to do with Adam, too, but he would be wrong. We know that she’s not ready to talk about this, but lying is not the answer.

Speaking of Adam, he’s got one shot with Chelsea – though we aren’t sure how this is working out considering she is still with Nick. But, they are going on a date. We are still so confused how this all happened and what she thinks she is doing in her life, but whatever. She’s going on this date, and he’s a nervous wreck that he will do something that will mess it up or make it impossible for him to find the right words for her. He’s really into this thing, and we are not sure if he’s so into it because he actually cares for her or if he is merely doing this because he wants to spend his life with her but he’s not sure how to do it and what to do in his life to make it work. He will mess it up, we know, but this is not all that there is to it.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

They are beyond adorable.

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

Summer is not sure how things are going with her and with Theo. We all know, for example, that their situation is a lot like the one she went through with Kyle. They both want Lola, and none of that is good for her. The only thing she has going for her right now is that she is in no way into Theo the same way she was/is into Kyle. So she’s not that worried about it, but he’s doing what he can on this day to get to her. Theo wants to get a reaction from her, so she’s needling him about a few things that might just make very little sense to anyone. He’s not someone we trust yet, though he does seem to be coming more into his own as the days go by. He’s not someone we trust, at all, and we can say that with some certainty that we think he’s more of a hot mess than anything else.

On the flip side of things, we also know that Amanda is going to go through with the rest of her game and open up to Billy. She’s already done that a few times, but we think this time is different. We think she might be more truthful with him this time that she has any other time. She’s someone who is not going to give herself much of a chance to be liked by many, but she will go out of her own way to see if she can have all she wants, and have it delivered.

