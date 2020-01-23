Young and the Restless Spoilers: Amanda Tries to Set Boundaries

Young and the Restless fans are so happy to see that Sharon has so much support from the people in her life now that she has shared her cancer news with them. They are rallying around her to support her and to give her love, guidance, and as much peace as one can have in a moment like this. There is so much in her life that might not be good, but there is also so much in her life that might be beautiful. She’s going to spend her life and her time being who she is and what she wants, but she’s also not going to spend much of her time being down about this. She’s a fighter, and we love that about her. Nikki and Victor both announced some big changes in their own lives, too. They are making some changes, being there for one another, and they are celebrating.
Theo is doing everything in his power to make sure that there is nothing good in the life of Kyle. He’s making sure this man looks horrible to his own wife while he is out looking as good as possible, and we cannot handle it or take it for another moment. He’s so smart about this, and he certainly does have the upper hand in every manner of speaking. He’s gotten himself into a place where he is no longer happy about much, but he is getting to this man and his wife. He wants to be with Lola, and he knows Kyle will do anything and everything to keep this secret and make things look as good as possible if he can. There’s so much more to this, and we cannot figure out this game as it’s being played and things are changing for the worse.
What's Happening on Young and the Restless
RT if you're #TeamSharon. 💕 #YR
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 17, 2020
Heartbreaking and sweet at the same time.
What's Next on Young and the Restless
Phyllis makes a bold move and Kyle and Lola question their relationship this week on #YR.
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 19, 2020
Kyle and Summer are both working on some unfinished business, and we cannot help but wonder what that is? Are they still having feelings for one another, or are they both going to go after the people that they feel are doing them wrong? Summer, as we all know very well, is not a big fan of Lola, and Kyle really does not like Theo at all. Though Summer was trying to decide for a moment if she had feelings for Theo and could see herself with him before realizing that he really only has feelings for Lola, so perhaps their little bit of unfinished business has to do with taking him down. They are good friends, and we could see them working together for this and making things happen in their own lives. We get it, and we like it, and we are not at all surprised that this might be how it all goes down and works out.
Then there is Amanda, who is going to do something that actually surprises us. She’s going to put some boundaries in place for Billy. We don’t get why, though, when it’s clear to us that she’s okay with the way that things are going with them. She’s not a fan of Victoria or anyone who is not herself, so maybe this is a way of trying to make herself look better since Victor is on to her and has threatened her already. We don’t know the whole truth yet, but we know she’s doing this right now in this moment.
