Young and the Restless Spoilers: Amanda’s Past Catches up to Her

Young and the Restless fans know the past few weeks have been very obviously crazed. Nothing is as frustrating as watching half of a new show only to see it interrupted with impeachment hearing information, alas, that is precisely what is going on around Genoa City lately. We didn’t get to see all of it, we didn’t get to see things on the correct schedule, and we didn’t get to handle things the way that they were meant to be handled, but that’s just how it goes. And that’s all that we have for you. But, the week did have some things occur, and we can recap those for you as we prepare to go into a new week with new issues and new problems and new situations that might make the game change. There’s a lot, and it’s all a thing right now for so many.
Phyllis decided to take things into her own hand. She kissed Chance, and we don’t know if he was as into it as she was. He’s into Abby, but we don’t know if she can take another situation like this one. Kyle is not sure that he should have made the choice he made. He thought that this might be a mi stake, and he might have been correct about that, but that’s not the point right now. Meanwhile, we also saw that Amanda is making some interesting choices, too. She ended things with Billy, and that is not something we thought we’d see. She seemed so into that for so long, and now she’s all about not being part of it. It doesn’t make that much sense to us right now, but she’s doing what she felt she needed to do for some reason, so there’s that and what that means.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Amanda has decided that she’s not going to bother with Billy anymore, but we all know that didn’t mean anything for him and his life with Victoria. He decided it was time for him to pack up and leave her and get out of their relationship because he feels as if he is living a life filled with judgement and anger. He’s not happy with her, but Amanda decided that she would not give him the time of day any longer. She has stopped meeting with him. She has stopped spending time with him. She’s stopped all of it, and it’s making a huge difference in her life. She’s a mess, and that’s all there is to it. But, he’s decided he’s done, and he’s left, and it might just be too late for her even though she did what it was implied she do for this family.
Her past is about to catch up to her and it’s going to be a big problem. It’s going to be a situation in which she is not able to do anything that she wants because someone has decided to let it out that she’s here for this reason and this reason alone, and she’s a woman who is not going to get her way because her past has caught up to her. It might not be what we think it is, but we also know that there is a lot going on here that might make her realize people are out to get her and make her pay.
