Young and the Restless Spoilers: Amanda’s Past is Present

Young and the Restless fans are always worried for anyone who gets in the way of Victor. He is a man who really does love his family when he wants to, but he’s also not afraid to hurt anyone who hurts them who is not himself. Right now, he’s in the middle of giving Billy some serious reasons to get his life in order, and Billy is not listening. He’s decided to take his own life into his own hands, which might seem good for some, but it is not good for him, and he’s making some big mistakes and some crazy changes to the way things are going. It’s not going well for anyone, and we can promise you that. But, there is more to this than meets the eye, too. We know that, and we know that there is not a thing anyone can do. He’s teaching lessons, and Billy just happens to be the one who gets to learn them.
Also, we can say with some certainty that there is a lot going on with some other things, too. For example, we know that Lola and Kyle are not happy with their marriage and the way things are going for them. They are having some issues that they have to discuss, and we don’t know that they are going to be happy with the way things are going right now. They seem to have some issues that aren’t working for them, but they know that this is important. They know that this is a situation that they have to focus on, and they are trying to work it out. He was wrong to kiss Summer. She was wrong to spend all that time with the man who doesn’t like her husband. It’s a whole mess of things.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
With @EBraeden’s 40th anniversary coming up, we thought this #TravelTuesday was the perfect post! Remember when Victor and Ashley went to Paris on #YR? pic.twitter.com/X7mE6Avll4
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 4, 2020
These are great photos!
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Things are getting complicated for these couples in Genoa City. Don't miss what happens this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1moblknkLy
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 2, 2020
Theo is someone who has motives that are not good in his life. None of us are at all surprised by this, of course, but there are some people who are shocked to learn this, to hear this, and to have to focus on this. We are not those people, but there is a lot going on here that might not be okay with others. There is a lot that doesn’t make sense. There are so many people who have some ideas that might not be conventional, and this is one of those ideas. He’s a man whose motives have been off and have been dishonest since he got to town, and now Jack is actually questioning him. He’s yet to do that what with their new familial bond and all of that, so this is a big situation for all of them.
Amanda is unhappy when she realizes that all she’s tried to hide from all her new friends is coming to bite her. It looks like she spent a great deal of time trying to run from her past, yet here it is to bite her and come back to get her. She’s not able to hide it any longer, as it is here and it is making itself known to her. She seems like the type who might not be okay with this, and we get that. She’s a mess, and we get that, too. She’s going to have to do a lot of work to see if she can change the way this is all going, but we aren’t sure she can.
