Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy is Hiding Things

4 mins ago

Young and the Restless fans know Summer celebrated her birthday, but she also learned something that makes her totally miserable. For one, she’s not happy that the man she’s been casually seeing is not as interested in her as he is in another woman. That other woman is Lola. Of course, this does not make Summer happy. She’s been losing the men she loves and wants to this woman all year. She married Kyle, now Theo wants her, too? We cannot help but wonder if Lola is in some danger now that Summer is about done with her and this situation that is going on in her life. She is not happy about any of this. Then there is Elena, who was surprised by Devon but knows that things are just not what they seem in his life. She found his information, and she knows that he will never love her like he did the wife he lost.

Adam is going to confirm his payoff, and there is a lot that is going to happen now that Faith is back, too. She’s getting some advice from her sisters, and the world is changing a bit as things go on. There is so much that will work out for her, but we don’t know just how much. Amanda is not looking to tell Nate that she’s created a new friendship, either. She is keeping her friendship with Billy a secret from as many people as she can, which includes Nate. She wants more from him that she is willing to share, but she will not tell Nate about it because she’s still not entirely sure where she is going with everyone, what she wants, and how she will go forward with this. She might make some bad choices.

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

There’s a lot going on right now, and a lot of that has to do with the way Billy is acting. He’s not being a very nice guy, and it is a problem. You see, he’s trying to be a little secretive with the issues he’s having, but more people than he realizes know that he is dealing with some people who aren’t going to do well for him. He’s keeping secrets from Victoria, though her father seems to be aware of that. There is so much going on around here that cannot be helped, and there is nothing we can do but sit back and wonder out loud if there is more to it. We are just baffled and beside ourselves, and he’s working hard to hide that.

Phyllis has a plan, but she always does. Who is actually surprised by any of that? We don’t know entirely what she is up to and what she will do. She has some options, but we know that she will take the one that works best for her own personal gain – which leaves us wondering all the time where she will go with this and what she will do with this. But, for now, we have to sit here and wonder if she has to open up to someone about what is going on. We hear she has a post-Christmas confession to share with everyone, and it might just be a big deal for her to get this out of the way. What does she have to confess to everyone these days?

