Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy Makes Bold Moves

Young and the Restless fans are not sure what might happen with Adam and Chelsea. They are making some big decisions, though she’s fresh out of making a big decision of her own to get rid of her fling with Nick. Adam’s father is not happy with Adam, and he’s issuing all the warnings to his son regarding what happened and how this all went down. On the same note, Nikki is not sure she trusts whatever it is that Chelsea is up to, which means that things might not work for her, either. There is a lot of pressure on the two of them and what is going on in their lives, so this might not be what they were anticipating when they decided to get back together and try again with their romance. Devon is not listening to his sister, but Billy is looking for some advice from her.
Victoria is asking her own mother for advice, and then there is the fact that Amanda will not remove herself from this situation and move on with anyone. She’s got so much on her plate right now that she’s not working well with anyone, and we cannot believe that any of this is even happening. There’s so much to be said for this, and there is so much that might not work out for anyone, but we are supporting so much of it. Phyllis is working her charms as best she can on Chance, but we know that he’s into Abby. Will he continue to be into her and she him if he’s got Phyllis on his side like this? She’s pretty convincing when she wants to be, which means that things might not be what they seem for them. We don’t know, though.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
#Chadam is back! 👏 RT if you think this love will last. #YR pic.twitter.com/oEivanB1cK
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 13, 2020
There’s a lot going on here that isn’t good.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Sharon’s getting the support she needs this week on #YR. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bt2iK5D1Rm
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 12, 2020
Things are taking a turn right now for Summer as she and Kyle have to hit the road for some work related purposes. We cannot imagine that there is a good feeling from Lola about any of this, but she might just be so preoccupied with her friend Theo that she doesn’t even stop to remember that Summer is the woman who did all she could to keep her from marrying Kyle. This will not end well, but this is going to be a situation that works itself out at some point. Kyle is going to talk to Jack about a few things, too, and we hear that it will result in him sharing something that might just shock him about the way things have been going. We cannot decide if he will share what he knows about Theo, but we can see it coming.
Meanwhile, we also know that Billy is going to make some bold moves this week. We can’t tell you exactly what he is up to or what he is going to do, but we can tell you that he has a lot on his plate and on his mind right now that might make thing a bit more interesting. He’s trying to make things right with Victoria while he’s also trying to be with Amanda as much as possible, and he’s looking not make this all end, but he doesn’t know how to. He’s not sure what to do, and that’s a problem for everyone to deal with, honestly. It’s not good news.
