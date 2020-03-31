Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chance and Abby Plot

Young and the Restless fans know that there is always a bit more that we can do to make the world different, but Victor is not one of those things we can change. His ways, his life, and his feelings are nothing that we can handle or deal with on our own. He’s a man who will never change, who will never make the right decisions, who will never do what he needs to do to make things right. He’s always going to be that guy. He’s always going to be a man who makes his own choices in his own life this way. He’s going to give Billy an ultimatum, though we kind of agree it him on that one. He’s a young man with some big issues of his own, and there’s little that he is trying to do to change his own life. Billy needs someone to get him in line.
Theo is doing all he can to find out what he can about Kyle. He is nothing that is going well in Kyle’s life right now. He’s still married to Lola, which means that Summer is not going to live with him at the moment. She wants him to end his marriage, and Theo wants to keep Lola for himself. He also wants to take over Jabot, which means he’s about to do all he can to try and make sure that Kyle looks so much worse than he really is. He’s going to do all he can to make this situation worse for Kyle, but we have to wonder how far he will get since he is working through this while the entire Abbott family works to make sure Theo does not get what he wants in his life. This will get worse, first.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
There’s a new addition to the #YR family! Please join us in congratulating @Theehendrickson for the birth of her beautiful baby girl. 💕 pic.twitter.com/lp61iBtsgF
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 28, 2020
Congratulations to the new family!
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Will Nick and Phyllis hit the brakes on their relationship? Plus, Adam has a special delivery for Victor. You won't want to miss #YR this week! pic.twitter.com/ixDszlZGTP
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 29, 2020
Chance and Abby are about tired of Phyllis. They are tired of her behavior and her attitude. They are tired of what Phyllis is doing and what she’s up to and how she’s living her life. They are done with her games and the things that she’s been doing to them, and they are moving on from this. But, not before they create a plan that allows them to take care of this in their own manner. They have to figure things out by taking her down, and they think that they have a plan that will work that out. Maybe, maybe not. Chelsea is taking things in her own hands, and she’s causing her own issues. She’s stirring up some trouble. She’s making a mess of her life, but she’s doing it with some glee.
Adam is going to have a visitor. It’s going to be someone who has something important to share, but we don’t know how important or what is happening or what is going on. We know that there is a lot that has been a problem since this all started, but we also know that there will be some information shared here that might just make a world of difference to all of us. Is there a chance we can see more happening in his grand plan and the scheme he has for what is happening? We aren’t entirely certain, but there is a chance that this might answer a few of the questions we have been having lately.
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.