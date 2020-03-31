Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chance and Abby Plot

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chance and Abby Plot

6 mins ago

Young and the Restless fans know that there is always a bit more that we can do to make the world different, but Victor is not one of those things we can change. His ways, his life, and his feelings are nothing that we can handle or deal with on our own. He’s a man who will never change, who will never make the right decisions, who will never do what he needs to do to make things right. He’s always going to be that guy. He’s always going to be a man who makes his own choices in his own life this way. He’s going to give Billy an ultimatum, though we kind of agree it him on that one. He’s a young man with some big issues of his own, and there’s little that he is trying to do to change his own life. Billy needs someone to get him in line.

Theo is doing all he can to find out what he can about Kyle. He is nothing that is going well in Kyle’s life right now. He’s still married to Lola, which means that Summer is not going to live with him at the moment. She wants him to end his marriage, and Theo wants to keep Lola for himself. He also wants to take over Jabot, which means he’s about to do all he can to try and make sure that Kyle looks so much worse than he really is. He’s going to do all he can to make this situation worse for Kyle, but we have to wonder how far he will get since he is working through this while the entire Abbott family works to make sure Theo does not get what he wants in his life. This will get worse, first.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

Congratulations to the new family!

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

Chance and Abby are about tired of Phyllis. They are tired of her behavior and her attitude. They are tired of what Phyllis is doing and what she’s up to and how she’s living her life. They are done with her games and the things that she’s been doing to them, and they are moving on from this. But, not before they create a plan that allows them to take care of this in their own manner. They have to figure things out by taking her down, and they think that they have a plan that will work that out. Maybe, maybe not. Chelsea is taking things in her own hands, and she’s causing her own issues. She’s stirring up some trouble. She’s making a mess of her life, but she’s doing it with some glee.

Adam is going to have a visitor. It’s going to be someone who has something important to share, but we don’t know how important or what is happening or what is going on. We know that there is a lot that has been a problem since this all started, but we also know that there will be some information shared here that might just make a world of difference to all of us. Is there a chance we can see more happening in his grand plan and the scheme he has for what is happening? We aren’t entirely certain, but there is a chance that this might answer a few of the questions we have been having lately.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Reason You Shouldn’t Swim in Shark Infested Waters
Cardi B Wants to Launch a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic
Rick and Morty Get a Samurai and Shogun Anime Short Film
Turns Out Steve Carell Never Really Wanted to Leave the Office
Don Cheadle Will Be the Villain in Space Jam 2
Vince Neil’s Police Academy Cameo is Released and Just…..Wow
Why The 1995 Mortal Kombat Movie is The Best Video Game Movie
Food For Thought: The Movie “No Escape” Was Set in the Year 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kimmy Gabriela
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rachael O’Brien
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sophie Michelle
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrick Fabian
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
First Same-Sex Kiss in Marvel’s Eternals is Getting Backlash
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever