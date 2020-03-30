Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chance and Abby Set a Plan in Motion

Young and the Restless fans may not even know where to start after the last week. For one, how did this all happen? What is up with the many things that went on last week? Billy and Amanda were so close, and how does that suddenly translate into her hanging out with virtually every other human on earth and sharing her deep, dark secrets with them? How does this even work like that, and what is up? And then there is Phyllis, who continues to need to act hard to make sure she stays secretive and out of trouble. It might seem easier to simply stay out of trouble, but this not what some people are overly focused on right now. However, we have to focus on what we can do about that. Then there is Victor, who continues to lie. He’s got Adam all up in arms, who also showed his true colors again this week.
Chelsea continues to try and defend the man she loves, but we don’t feel that this is going well at all. And there is nothing that will make this right, so he’s just going to go behind his father’s back to find out what he needs to know while his fiancé continues to defend him. Then, there is Mariah, who is horrified and shocked and upset that her relationship with Tessa is over despite the fact that she actually cheated on her – twice. And that is a huge problem for Tessa. We have to be honest. We didn’t see this one ending because of Mariah, but we’ll take it. We didn’t like her with Tessa. We think she can do better, so we are hoping she can now do just that. Here’s to a new week, to Mariah finding good love, and to the drama.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
The show will go on, and on and on and it has for 47 years! Congratulations to this team. Honored to be a part of. ❤️ https://t.co/TwY0RMaazJ
— Jason Thompson (@MyJasonThompson) March 26, 2020
Yay, but when will it go on? When will life be normal again?
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Adam is playing with fire this week on #YR. 🔥 Make sure to tune in to see what happens! pic.twitter.com/t9hwzotgEG
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 22, 2020
This is going to be an interesting week, so let us run down what we feel is going to happen this week on the show. For one, we hear that there is a chance that Victor is taking a trip that he’s not telling anyone about. It’s going to come up suddenly and cause him to become very vague about what it is he is doing and where he is going, but he’s going. We think he’s going to cover up a few things from his past. Handle a few loose ends, if we may. We don’t know, but we will find out, won’t we? Kyle has to make a decision that is not going to be very easy for him, and we hope that it has nothing to do with hurting Summer, but we have no idea where he is going with this one.
Chance and Abby are aware that Phyllis is doing all the things wrong, so they will come up with a plan to take her down and make her pay for all she’s done to them lately, but we think she’s smarter than they are – and far more savvy. It won’t work. Chelsea is going out of the defensive mode and directly into the mode in which she goes out of her own way to stir things up and make them a mess. Phyllis and Nick get together and they make a decision, and we wonder if it’s a personal one or one that has to do with something business like. We kind of hope both.
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.