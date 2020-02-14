Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chance and Adam In Vegas

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chance and Adam In Vegas

1 min ago

Young and the Restless fans are no stranger to Jack’s plans. He’s a man who has a lot of them, and we are people who know that there are times when these plans do not always work. It’s been a very long time since we’ve been part of his life in Genoa City, and there have been times in which things have gone off according to plan and they’ve been perfect. And then there are times when there is nothing but a mess from start to finish. Kyle tried to warn him that Theo was not a good idea, and Jack is finally seeing that this is the truth. He’s also got a plan that is going to backfire in a big way, and we just don’t know if this is one of those situations in which he will be able to do anything to salvage what is going on and make it all seem better.

Victor has a surprise guest, and Victor does not like surprises. He also does not really like guests. In fact, that probably makes him most of us, if we are being entirely honest, but we like that about him. He’s a man who knows what he wants and how he wants it, but he is also a man who has to focus on what is in front of him. He’s busy right now, and this is not something he wants going on in his life. However, we do think that there is a chance he might be able to use what is going on right now to his advantage. He’s that kind of man, and we do appreciate that he is able to do this and to make things work for him like that. He’s good at being the bad guy.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

Yeah, we kind of do things you’re right about this.

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

Things are getting wild around here just in time for the long weekend, and we are all about it. For one, we are going to see that Sharon is learning to adjust. She’s going to learn how to live with her new life and her new feelings and the many new things that are happening in her life. She’s learning how to make changes, how to figure things out, and how to make her life work out for her. She’s got a lot going on, and she’s not a stranger to the way things are working out. She’s not happy about her current situation and the way things are going, but she’s also going to give it her best shot and try so hard to be happy and helpful and wonderful about what she can be happy about.

Adam was shocked to see Chance in Vegas, and even more so about all that happened since then, and they are going to take off. They are going to hit the road, and they are going to make sure that they get things handled, but not without a few arguments along the way. They’ve become an odd sort of friendly lately, which is not something we can admit we saw coming, but we do like it. We thought that they might have a bit more going on in their lives, but we are going to give it a shot and allow things to continue. We know they will soon do something that makes it all that much better for us, to be honest.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer
So What’s Going on with Ozark Season 3 Anyway?
A CSI Revival With The Original Cast Might Happen on CBS
Molly Qerim
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Molly Qerim
John Krasinski Reveals Why He Did A Quiet Place 2
An Event Horizon Remake is Reportedly Being Developed
Rick Moranis is Officially Back: Signs Deal to do “Shrunk”
Should Spaceballs Get a Sequel?
Amanda Batula
10 Things You Didnn’t Know About Amanda Batula
The Amber Heard Abusing Johnny Depp Stories are Getting Worse
Jussie Smollett In the News Again with New Criminal Charges
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Barrett Doss
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen