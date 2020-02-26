Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea Looks Forward

Young and the Restless fans know that Jill has a new business venture in front of her, and it is one that excites her. She has so many things that might make her life better, and she is currently focused on how good that might be. But, there are other families here right now who might not be feeing nearly as good as she is. There is the Newman family, for instance, who wants to start over, but they have to be there for Victoria as she is coming out of surgery after the injuries she sustained during the crashing and attack of her father’s big party. There’s a lot going on here, but most of it is a mess and most of this will not end well for anyone who was involved in making it happen. We can be sure that Victor will never allow that to happen when this is his family.
Meanwhile, we also know that Phyllis has been busy. She’s been making deals and taking over things that she feels belong to her and her life, and now she’s in the middle of getting an offer that is nothing short of totally intriguing. She might take it, but we’d need to hear the fine print, so to speak, of what is going on around here before we can be sure she will do that. She does, after all, have a lot going on in her life, too. She’s a woman who absolutely likes to have things her way, but that is not always the case in some situations. She’s been big on getting her life to work out for her, but at what expense to those around her? She might find that things aren’t working out in her favor for much longer, either.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
There’s so much happening here that does not make sense to any of us, and it has to do with a lot of what Adam is up to. He’s looking to make things right with his dad and the family and the business and all of that, but is he? Is he ever looking to do things that are good and right and not within the realm of absolutely disgusting in his own right, or is he up to something that requires he do this to make things look good within his own family? We cannot be sure, but we do know that there is always a chance that he can make things more interesting for himself if he needs to do that. It’s a situation that doesn’t lend itself to being very nice, but it might not be something else, either. His motives are being questioned, though, and probably by many.
Meanwhile, Chelsea is looking to the future. She’s finally marrying the man she loves. She’s in a good place even if she did have to deal with Phyllis and handle things on her own to keep the man she loves out of jail, and there is a lot that might happen if she’s not careful. However, she’s got the future to look for, and she is so happy about that. It’s a lot for her, but she’s got this going on for her and it’s working in her favor in more ways than one. She can keep her cheerful thoughts going, too, as Adam is going to need those with his family.
