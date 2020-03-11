Home
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea Looks to the Future

1 min ago

Young and the Restless fans like to see Nikki so far outside of her comfort zone. She’s not someone who allows herself to be put in a situation like that too often, but she is handling it relatively well. Things are not relatively good in her life right now. She’s got a daughter in the hospital fighting for her life. She’s got a son who is going through a lot, a husband who she is never sure about. He has been making some power plays this week, and she’s been finding herself outside of her comfort zone, and they both have a lot more that they need to focus on. There’s so much that they don’t know, and so much that they cannot handle, but there is also a lot that she’s taking control of. We like it, and we are not mad about her behavior lately. She’s coming off strong.

Devon is back and he is looking to ensure that he is better than ever. He’s been given a chance to have a second chance, and he is taking it. He has decided that his year was bad. It was worse than bad, but it’s time for him to leave the bad stuff in the past and move on with his future. It is time for him to find things that are good in his life, to find things that make sense, to find things that are going to allow him to be the best of the best. He’s that guy, and we are sure that this might be a turning point in his life. At least, we hope this is a turning point. He’s had the worst year of just about anyone, and we don’t think that he can take anymore of that in his life.

Nothing that works out in Adam’s life ever works out for him. He’s a man who is always finds that his life is being questioned no matter what he does and how he does it, but that’s his life. On that note, we can also say that there is a lot that happens around here, too. He makes it obvious in his own life that this is a problem he created. He’s never once done anything that doesn’t work for anyone other than himself, so we can see why people question him and why they never trust his motives are anything other than just what he says they are. There’s nothing that will ever work for anyone, and there is nothing that will ever make this situation feel good for him.

Then there is Chelsea. She’s trying to move on from the past and focus on her future. She is not having any of this. She is not doing this. She is not having people question her life and do things like this to get to her. She is not dealing with this. She is not going to have this be her life, and that is that. She’s focusing on the future and the future alone. She’s got nothing else working in her favor, and that’s all there is to it. She’s done with the past, and she is hoping it’s done with her.

TiffanyR
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

