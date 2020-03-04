Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chloe Catches Kevin

Young and the Restless fans are not thrilled about a lot of things, such as the simple fact that Victoria is even in a situation like this one in which she is in a hospital bed and there is little that anyone can do to help her out. But, that is not all. We are, however, pretty darn happy that she’s got her son there. It might not be something that is going the way that she thought it might go, but it’s a start. We are hopeful that because he is there at all that he might be in a place where he is willing and able to forgive her and move on from what he has been dealing with all this time, but we don’t know. We aren’t sure, and we don’t know though we do hope that this is the truth.
We are also happy that she has made it clear to Billy she’s not in this for him. She’s done. She’s moving on. She’s not happy with him, she’s not forgiving him, and he is not a welcome part of her life right now. That’s a big and bold move on her behalf, and we are proud of her for standing her ground. On the other side of this, however, is all that is happening with Victor. He had to make some changes in life that might not be easy for him, and he’s making some business decisions that he feels need to be made. We have to admit we aren’t that surprised to see him going down this road, though. We saw it coming, it makes a lot more sense than it might have a while ago, and we think that it’s for the best. At least, for now. This will go awry, as all things do around here.
What's Happening on Young and the Restless
We love it, too.
What's Next on Young and the Restless
Ashley and Jack might not always get along, but there is nothing that he can do to stop her when she’s upset. This time, though, they have some unfinished business that they both need to take care of, which means that they might be working together. That is always a sign that someone or something is about to be turned upside down, and we love that. Though they may not always get along, they definitely do have a way of making things feel a lot better than they are, and they are going to work together to change the game right now, and that’s big news. That’s also exciting news for those of us who know how powerful they are as a team.
Then there is Chloe, who has to catch Kevin in a trap. She’s afraid he is up to something, and she is not sure what. He did just help Devon break a code, and that is something that might not be what it seemed to her. This is not going to end well, and we all know it. They have some issues that they have to focus on right now, and this is not the way to handle those. Lauren and Michael are in the middle of a big storm in their lives right now, and they have no choice but to figure out how to weather this together as things continue to get worse for them by the day. They never thought something like this would ever happen, but it’s happening.
