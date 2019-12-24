Young and the Restless Spoilers: Christmas Eve

Young and the Restless fans are still trying to figure out all that is happening. Sharon has decided to speak to Connor about his lies. She’s confronted him and asked him to be truthful with her, but will he speak the truth to her, or is everything he said to her a total lie? We cannot figure that out in the least, but we do know that she is not going to stand by and allow this to continue. We also know that there is more to what is going on with Chelsea and Nick. They did become intimate last week, but we also know that it was a feeble attempt at feeling as if they have bonded with one another and they are on a good page when they are anything but. We don’t know how this will work for them, but we do know that they can figure it out at some point.
Jack and Traci are adamant that they want to have Theo around for Christmas, and they spent the day introducing them to their new traditions and their new ways of life. They are happy that he is here, and they want to spend some time sowing him how they do things, what they are good for, and what their traditions look like. Kyle is not happy about it, but he’s on his own with Lola right now, and they are getting a Christmas surprise of their own. We have no idea how things will turn out for this family in the new year, but they are currently focused on things that are making them happy individually rather than as a family – which is never going to end well for them. We will just keep watching to see how things go, we suppose.
It’s the day before Christmas, and everyone is making their to-do list a little shorter in Genoa City. They are out running errands and spending time with their families and preparing for the holiday, but we are also going to see a few other things go down around here. For one, we are going to see something happen when Paul and Christine decide to go out with Michael and Lauren. Things are going to go well for a moment, and thing something will happen that no one saw coming. Even we have no idea what it is and how it might work, but we do know that there is a chance that someone is going to get a big surprise around here as things unfold for the worse.
Perhaps it is the fact that their son is home and they didn’t know? We aren’t sure, but we do know that Fenmore is home, and that the last time he was home did not go well for so many people. He was not quite himself the last time he was here, and things did not go well for him or the people in his life. We have no idea if this will happen again, but we suspect that sometimes things happen that we don’t always see happening. It is a bit of a mixture of stuff that might not happen well or truly, but it might not. We know that everyone else is ready for some family time, and this might be all that they get for now. Happy holidays!
