Young and the Restless Spoilers: Fenmore is Home for the Holidays

Young and the Restless fans just have to wonder one thing. How much longer are we going to watch Billy make life changes that affect him in the worst and most terrible way? He’s not someone who does anything for the best, but he does things that work for him in the moment. He’s allowing himself to lose total control of his life and his ways, and that is never a good thing. He cannot win at life if he is working this angle the way that he is working it. He will never make anyone happy with this situation on hand, and he will never be happy with this at all. There is literally nothing that anyone can do right now that will change this, but he’s going to take himself down so far that no one will be able to save him, and that’s a hard situation for all of us to watch.
On the other side of things, Phyllis has a confession to make, and we are calling her out on this one for not being honest. There is no way what she said is true. She’s making moves that will make her life easier, but she is not doing a darn thing for anyone else as she gets through this. She’s not making positive life changes. She is doing what she feels will work best for her, and that’s all. She’s a mess, but we can honestly say that we totally saw this coming, and we knew that this would happen. She’s not living a life that makes much sense to any of us, and we know that. Will she continue with this charade, or will she wisen up before things are too late for her? We cannot tell, but we know that this is a day that she will probably regret.
The end of the week is here, and that means that we are going to see Jack try to spread some holiday cheer. You see, it seems that many people don’t feel that this is something that they are going to get. We see that some things are not going to work out well for them, but this is a thing that will definitely change the way things are going. We can see that there is so much more to this than meets the eye, but we don’t know if there is more to this than they can see right now. He’s doing his best, but we don’t know that he will be able to provide the kind of joy that everyone is out looking for right now. He’s not the type of person who can just change things like this as they are happening, but we suspect he can try, right?
On the other side of things, we also know that there is nothing more insane than how Lauren and Michael feel right now. With Fenmore home for the foreseeable future, they don’t know what to do. They know he’s got his own list of issues that might not make him feel very good about his life, but we also know that he’s a young man who has to find his way. He’s not all that good about it right now, but we suspect that there might be more to this than meets the eye. We know that they have some things to do, but there is so much we can see.
