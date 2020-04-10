Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Flashback Friday?

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Flashback Friday?

9 mins ago

Young and the Restless fans are not happy with all that is going on with Sharon. Our hearts break every single time we see her on the screen anymore. She’s going through this cancer treatment and this diagnosis with so much pain and so much going on in her life, and it’s a painful situation. She is making the best of all the things she can deal with right now, but she is alone in this. With so many people around her and so many people supporting her and loving her through this, she feels so isolated and alone being through this on her own. She is not handling things on the inside anywhere near as well as she is handling them on the outside. She’s a wonderful person who is doing all she can to make things right, but she’s not handling it well on the inside. She’s going to struggle harder with this news that is going to come her way.

We are a little tired of the Phyllis and Abby situation. They both have so much going for them, and they can both show how powerful and amazing they are when they want to, but they are struggling so hard with this. They are both focused so hard on taking one another down that they are not focused on the good in their lives. They are not focused on things that they can be doing to make things right and better, but rather things that are not going to help them out at all in the future. Phyllis is doing things to Abby to stop her work on her latest project, but we think that it will be something of a mess rather than a positive situation for them. We can’t be sure, but we can see that it might just be.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

We do!

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

We are going to go out on a limb here and say you’re probably in for another surprise encore today. We believe that CBS is doing what ABC did, and they are working to save as many shows as they can to get us through as many weeks of this lockdown as possible. You see, the show only films six weeks in advance. Though, we have to assume that never in the actual history of the show did they think that there would come a time when they could not use that kid of work to get where they needed go or that they’d not be able to get what they needed from that. You see, we never thought that this would not be enough if there was a situation that prevented them from working on day.

Now we are in a situation that we cannot predict, that we don’t know how to deal with or what to do with. We don’t know much of anything, and we don’t know when this will end and how this will continue to work. But, we know that they are doing all that they can to make sure we can see as many new episodes as possible so that we don’t end up longing for more with no way to see it. We can only hope this is okay with fans and that they are able to get back to work as quickly and efficiently as possible. We’d love some normal again.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Schitt's Creek
Is Schitt’s Creek Going to See a Season 7?
This is the Original Joe Exotic Documentary Before “Tiger King”
Is The Quibi Show Chrissy’s Court Real or Scripted?
Pinky and The Brain to Return in Animaniacs Revival on Hulu
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime in April 2020
This is What a Sequel to The Dark Knight Rises Could Look Like
The Incredible Backstory of Dark Rey’s Lightsaber in Rise of Skywalker
What We Learned from The LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters Trailer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lele Pons
Louisiana Police Use The Purge Siren to Signal Curfew: Residents Not Happy
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Natasha Leggero
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taylor O’Toole
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever